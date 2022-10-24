20-year-old accused of being lookout when his acquaintances held gun to man's head, stole a Nintendo Switch

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of being involved in a home invasion and armed robbery in which his accomplice allegedly held a gun to a man's head in order to steal a video game system worth around $300.

Anthony R. Blashka, 20, of the 1200 block of Reeds Court, was charged with felony counts of armed robbery and burglary with a person lawfully present in the enclosure.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 20, a police officer was sent to a residence in the 1600 block of Grand Avenue for an armed robbery.

A man said he was in the kitchen of the home when he heard the noise of a gun being racked. He then felt a gun pressed to his head with a person saying "Don't (expletive) move."

The man had his personal gun, a Smith & Wesson, holstered on his leg, and a second intruder took the gun from him. A third intruder was outside serving as the lookout. One of the suspects took a Nintendo Switch, a video game system that typically sells retail for $299-$349 and then the three ran off.

On June 23, officers were sent to the Taylor Mart at 1813 Taylor Ave. for a man with a gun.

Officers arrived and located the man in the bathroom with the stolen Smith & Wesson concealed under a bag of chips. That man, Deshawn Searcy, is accused of being the person who held a gun to the head of the victim in the June 20 theft.

Online court records show Searcy was charged June 24 with felony armed robbery, felony burglary, two counts of felony possession of a firearm as a felon and several misdemeanors.

On June 23, an investigator learned that the lookout was possibly Blashka. The investigator spoke with a man who learned from an acquaintance that Blashka had been bragging about a house he burglarized. The individual looked at a photo of Blashka and identified him as the third suspect.

Blashka was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.