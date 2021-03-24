2 years after crash that killed Racine man, alleged intoxicated driver faces homicide charges

According to a criminal complaint:

Police officers were dispatched to North Green Bay Road and Louise Lane in the Village of Caledonia on Nov. 1, 2019, to respond to a vehicle crash where an occupant was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and did not have a pulse.

Vaughn was found performing CPR on a male later identified as Price, who was later pronounced dead. He was 36.

Price's autopsy revealed a hinge fracture across his skull. He died due to multiple blunt force injuries on his head.

An officer spoke with Vaughn, who appeared to be extremely emotional and claimed several times that Price was the driver of the vehicle.

Vaughn's right leg appeared to be fractured and thought his leg was broken; he was later airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for treatment. Vaughn said he was in the car crash, but was not ejected during the crash; instead, he climbed out of the driver's side door.

Vaughn said Price should not have been driving the vehicle and that Vaughn should have been. Another officer observed Vaughn's "eyes were glassy and bloodshot, his speech was thick and slurred." Vaughn admitted to consuming alcohol, the complaint said.