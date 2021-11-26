2 teens accused of stealing a car & gun then leading police on 8 mile chase in Caledonia, Wind Point, Racine

CALEDONIA — Two teens have been accused of stealing a car and gun before leading police on a chase for nearly eight miles.

Cortez Kentrell Wise, 17, of the 1700 block of 55th Street, Kenosha, was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent and concealing stolen firearm, two misdemeanor counts of concealing stolen property worth less than $2,500 and misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and obstructing an officer.

Trevor Gregory, 17, from Waukegan, Illinois, was charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and drive or operate a vehicle without owners consent, two misdemeanor counts of concealing stolen property worth less than $2,500 and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:33 a.m. on Nov. 18, an officer was sent to a residence on Sina Lane in Caledonia for a man entering another person's car.

Upon arrival, the officer saw three cars leaving the area east on Four Mile Road and Aberdeen Drive. They were going at a high rate of speed, reaching 73 mph in a 35 mph zone. The officer activated his emergency lights and pursued the cars. The three cars then sped up to around 93 mph in a 30 mph zone in Wind Point. The officer was able to read the registration plates of the three cars.

During the pursuit, the officer noticed the passenger in one of the cars exit the car and flee on foot. The officer followed the car which ended up parking in a private driveway, ending the pursuit after 7.8 miles.

The driver was identified as Gregory and the passenger that fled was later identified as Wise.

Gregory then fled on foot and was later found near Timer's Beverage Center at 3800 Northwestern Ave. in Racine. When he was arrested, he had a black fanny pack with a baggie containing marijuana.

An officer then spoke to the occupants of a car that pulled onto the 2900 block of Old Mill Road. The driver was Wise's mom who said that Wise dropped a pin to come pick him up at that location. Wise was then found walking around the northwest corner and apprehended. A search of him found a gun.

An officer was advised that the car Gregory and Wise were in was stolen from Waukegan on Nov. 17. A search of the car found a wallet of another man. The man was contacted and he told officers that someone entered his truck and stole his wallet, a backpack containing his laptop worth $600 and headphones worth $150. An officer also made contact with two other men who had items stolen from their cars. One had a gun stolen from his truck and the other had a cellphone stolen from his car.

Wise was given a $10,000 cash bond and Gregory was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Gregory has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 1 and Wise has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 2, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0