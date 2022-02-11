2 shot Friday afternoon in three incidents in Racine

RACINE — Two people were shot Friday afternoon near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Kewaunee Street.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at Ascension All Saints Hospital, the Racine Police Department said, which responded to the scene at 3:15 p.m.

No suspects are in custody.

Two other shots fired incidents were reported Friday afternoon in Racine, one near the intersection of Ninth Street and Memorial Drive and the other on the 800 block of 10th Street. No injuries were reported from those incidents.

