 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

2 shot Friday afternoon in three incidents in Racine

  • 0

RACINE — Two people were shot Friday afternoon near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Kewaunee Street.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at Ascension All Saints Hospital, the Racine Police Department said, which responded to the scene at 3:15 p.m.

No suspects are in custody.

Two other shots fired incidents were reported Friday afternoon in Racine, one near the intersection of Ninth Street and Memorial Drive and the other on the 800 block of 10th Street. No injuries were reported from those incidents.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News