2 inmates accused of assaulting another inmate because he owed pushups from a lost bet

RACINE — Two inmates at the Racine County Jail have been accused of assaulting another inmate because he was supposed to have done pushups as the result of a lost bet.

Donald Hutchison, 26, from Milwaukee, has been charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Nathan C. Goldsmith, 33, from Milwaukee, has been charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners.

According to a criminal complaint:

A deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was assigned to investigate a battery by prisoners allegation that occurred at 1:32 p.m. on Saturday.

Footage showed a man standing outside of his cell and talking to Goldsmith.

Hutchison then came over to the man’s cell and exchanged words with him. The man then tried to distance himself with Hutchison by backing into the corner of the cell. Suddenly Hutchison began attacking the man, punching him in the head and body several times. He tried to get up from the ground, and then Hutchison grabbed him by the hair and continued to punch him.

Goldsmith looked back into the cell and moved to obstruct the view of staff.

The deputy made contact with the man who said he was assaulted because he owed pushups to Hutchison. He said he had a bet on a basketball game between him and Goldsmith with the loser having to do pushups. He said he did them, but Hutchison did not see it and said he owed him them. He said the assault was random and that Hutchison has not threatened him before.

Hutchison was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. Goldsmith has an adjourned initial court appearance on Tuesday and Hutchison has a preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

