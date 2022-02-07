2 inmates accused of assaulting another inmate because he owed pushups from a lost bet

RACINE — Two inmates at the Racine County Jail have been accused of assaulting another inmate because he was supposed to have done pushups as the result of a lost bet.
Donald Hutchison, 26, from Milwaukee, has been charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Nathan C. Goldsmith, 33, from Milwaukee, has been charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners.
According to a criminal complaint:
A deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was assigned to investigate a battery by prisoners allegation that occurred at 1:32 p.m. on Saturday.
Footage showed a man standing outside of his cell and talking to Goldsmith.
Hutchison then came over to the man’s cell and exchanged words with him. The man then tried to distance himself with Hutchison by backing into the corner of the cell. Suddenly Hutchison began attacking the man, punching him in the head and body several times. He tried to get up from the ground, and then Hutchison grabbed him by the hair and continued to punch him.
Goldsmith looked back into the cell and moved to obstruct the view of staff.
The deputy made contact with the man who said he was assaulted because he owed pushups to Hutchison. He said he had a bet on a basketball game between him and Goldsmith with the loser having to do pushups. He said he did them, but Hutchison did not see it and said he owed him them. He said the assault was random and that Hutchison has not threatened him before.
Hutchison was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. Goldsmith has an adjourned initial court appearance on Tuesday and Hutchison has a preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Crystal N. Gondek
Crystal N. Gondek, 2900 block of Lake Vista Court, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Roman Tryntyn Hagans
Roman Tryntyn Hagans, 7100 block of 104th Avenue, Kenosha, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC.
Donald Hutchison
Donald Hutchison, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Destiny Monette Martin
Destiny Monette Martin, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct.
Traveon M. Martin
Traveon M. Martin, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Michael D. Massey
Michael (aka Antonio Borges) D. Massey, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of a firearm while intoxicated, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lucille McClung
Lucille McClung, Waukesha, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years).
Antonio A. Moss Sr.
Antonio A. Moss Sr., 1800 block of Clark Street, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ruben J. Murry
Ruben J. Murry, 2300 block of Thor Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Jamie S. Sartin
Jamie S. Sartin, 2600 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Calvin Rahim Smelley-Moore
Calvin Rahim Smelley-Moore, 600 block of Royal Park Road, Racine, possession of THC.
Robert E. Swanagan
Robert E. Swanagan, 1400 block of West Street, Racine, possession of THC carrying a concealed weapon.
Robert P. Tallman
Robert P. Tallman, 700 block North River Road, Waterford, felony bail jumping.
Juleius D. Taylor
Juleius D. Taylor, 1500 block of North Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Gregory A. Washington
Gregory A. Washington, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Laderrius D. Watts
Laderrius D. Watts, 2900 block of Cecelia Park Drive, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Tanner A. Easton
Tanner A. Easton, 1200 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, theft of mail (less than 10 pieces of mail), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeffery Deon House
Jeffery Deon House, 1000 block of 11th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Holden J. Rodriguez
Holden J. Rodriguez, 700 block of High Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Heather M. Tauri
Heather M. Tauri, 700 block of North River Road, Waterford, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nathan C. Goldsmith
Nathan C. Goldsmith, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, battery by prisoners.