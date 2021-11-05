2 in Racine accused of having more than 5 pounds of marijuana in home; 2-year-old also in house

RACINE — A teenaged man and a 36-year-old woman have been accused of having almost six pounds of marijuana in their house, likely worth more than $30,000. The man allegedly said he had been able to sell a pound of weed as often as twice a month.
Jaiden Taylor Kruger, 19, of the 1600 block of Roosevelt Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of manufacture/deliver marijuana (less than or equal to 200 grams) and maintaining a drug trafficking place, a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana (200-1,000 grams) and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Danielle E. Kruger, 36, of the 5900 block of 16th Street, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana (between 1,000-2,500 grams) and maintaining a drug trafficking place, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, agents of the Racine County Metro Drug Unit executed a search on a residence in the 1600 block of Roosevelt Avenue for the sale of controlled substances.
Agents located Danielle and Jaiden, as well as another man who was allowed to stay at the house and a 2-year-old child. Jaiden said he sells about a pound of marijuana every two to three weeks. Danielle admitted to having between a quarter-pound and a half-pound of marijuana, and said she had given marijuana to both Jaiden and the other man.
A search of the residence found 2,663.2 grams of marijuana including THC wax and edibles, a hand gun with 32 rounds loaded into three magazines, multiple digital scales and 2.8 grams pf psilocybin (i.e. psychedelic mushrooms).
One pound (453.59 grams) of marijuana has a street value of more than $5,600, according to reporting from the Chicago Tribune.
Both were given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. Both have a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.