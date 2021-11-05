2 in Racine accused of having more than 5 pounds of marijuana in home; 2-year-old also in house

RACINE — A teenaged man and a 36-year-old woman have been accused of having almost six pounds of marijuana in their house, likely worth more than $30,000. The man allegedly said he had been able to sell a pound of weed as often as twice a month.

Jaiden Taylor Kruger, 19, of the 1600 block of Roosevelt Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of manufacture/deliver marijuana (less than or equal to 200 grams) and maintaining a drug trafficking place, a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana (200-1,000 grams) and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Danielle E. Kruger, 36, of the 5900 block of 16th Street, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana (between 1,000-2,500 grams) and maintaining a drug trafficking place, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, agents of the Racine County Metro Drug Unit executed a search on a residence in the 1600 block of Roosevelt Avenue for the sale of controlled substances.