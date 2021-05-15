2 charged in shots-fired incident; one had an active warrant out of Arkansas

 Skip to main content
RACINE — Two people have been charged in a shots-fired incident that was reported Thursday on 12th Street.

Herman Randell Haynes, 51, of the 700 block of Blaine Avenue, has been charged with four felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Dimetrius A. Kimble, 50, of the 1400 block of 12th Street, has been charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer with failure to stop vehicle and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:11 p.m. Thursday, officers were sent to the 1400 block of 12th Street for a report of a man with a gun. Officers were notified that a man who lived at the residence had fired a gun outside.

Upon arrival, there were multiple people outside. An officer spoke to a victim who said that she and her family were outside drinking and having fun when a man from a lower unit, identified as Haynes, started screaming obscenities. He left and then later came back and began arguing, saying things like "(Expletive) your mama."

The victim said she then heard a gunshot and knew Haynes was responsible because he was the only one there with a gun. Haynes then got into his car and left.

There were reportedly two kids under the age of 4 present when the gun was fired.

An officer found the car Haynes was driving in front of the Family Super Market, 1201 S. Memorial Drive. Haynes and another person, later identified as Kimble, were in the car. When the officer approached, the car sped off and went east on 12th Street. The car was eventually surrounded by law enforcement officers and all three of the people inside were removed.

One of the passengers, not named in the complaint, denied knowing anything about the shots being fired earlier.

An officer spoke to the driver, Kimble, who allegedly gave him a fake name. When her Social Security number was checked, it came back to Kimble, and it was learned that she had an active warrant out of Arkansas. When asked why she gave a fake name, she said she was scared and that she was out on parole for a burglary and robbery that was pleaded down from capital murder. She denied knowing about the shooting. A gun was found in her bra.

Haynes was given a $10,000 cash bond and Kimble was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. Both have a preliminary hearing set for May 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

