2 charged in shots-fired incident; one had an active warrant out of Arkansas

RACINE — Two people have been charged in a shots-fired incident that was reported Thursday on 12th Street.
Herman Randell Haynes, 51, of the 700 block of Blaine Avenue, has been charged with four felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Dimetrius A. Kimble, 50, of the 1400 block of 12th Street, has been charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer with failure to stop vehicle and obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 9:11 p.m. Thursday, officers were sent to the 1400 block of 12th Street for a report of a man with a gun. Officers were notified that a man who lived at the residence had fired a gun outside.
Upon arrival, there were multiple people outside. An officer spoke to a victim who said that she and her family were outside drinking and having fun when a man from a lower unit, identified as Haynes, started screaming obscenities. He left and then later came back and began arguing, saying things like "(Expletive) your mama."
The victim said she then heard a gunshot and knew Haynes was responsible because he was the only one there with a gun. Haynes then got into his car and left.
There were reportedly two kids under the age of 4 present when the gun was fired.
An officer found the car Haynes was driving in front of the Family Super Market, 1201 S. Memorial Drive. Haynes and another person, later identified as Kimble, were in the car. When the officer approached, the car sped off and went east on 12th Street. The car was eventually surrounded by law enforcement officers and all three of the people inside were removed.
One of the passengers, not named in the complaint, denied knowing anything about the shots being fired earlier.
An officer spoke to the driver, Kimble, who allegedly gave him a fake name. When her Social Security number was checked, it came back to Kimble, and it was learned that she had an active warrant out of Arkansas. When asked why she gave a fake name, she said she was scared and that she was out on parole for a burglary and robbery that was pleaded down from capital murder. She denied knowing about the shooting. A gun was found in her bra.
Haynes was given a $10,000 cash bond and Kimble was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. Both have a preliminary hearing set for May 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Shawan J McDonald, Chicago, Illinois, attempt obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, uttering a forgery, obstructing an officer.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Matthew R Steffes, Greenfield, Wisconsin, possession of THC, failure to install ignition interlock device, felony bail jumping.
Frank Edward Thomas Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).
Shawn A Thompson, 400 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Devaughnte T Woods, 300 block of Kewaunee Street, Racine, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver amphetamine (possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places).
Roy Gene Davidson, 400 block of 3 Mile Road, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Isaac Hernandez, 7700 block of CTH V, Caledonia, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
William J Kickhaver, 1500 block of Oxford Lane, Mount Pleasant, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kevin A Ballard, 1600 block of Erie Street, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jasmine R Davis, 4200 block of 29th Avenue, Kenosha, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Herman Randell Haynes, 700 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Michael E Hegeman, Arkdale, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Kevin D Hightire, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Dimetrius A Kimble, 1400 block of 12th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, resist officer (failure to stop vehicle), obstructing an officer.