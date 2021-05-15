2 charged in shots-fired incident; one had an active warrant out of Arkansas

There were reportedly two kids under the age of 4 present when the gun was fired.

An officer found the car Haynes was driving in front of the Family Super Market, 1201 S. Memorial Drive. Haynes and another person, later identified as Kimble, were in the car. When the officer approached, the car sped off and went east on 12th Street. The car was eventually surrounded by law enforcement officers and all three of the people inside were removed.

One of the passengers, not named in the complaint, denied knowing anything about the shots being fired earlier.

An officer spoke to the driver, Kimble, who allegedly gave him a fake name. When her Social Security number was checked, it came back to Kimble, and it was learned that she had an active warrant out of Arkansas. When asked why she gave a fake name, she said she was scared and that she was out on parole for a burglary and robbery that was pleaded down from capital murder. She denied knowing about the shooting. A gun was found in her bra.

Haynes was given a $10,000 cash bond and Kimble was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. Both have a preliminary hearing set for May 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.