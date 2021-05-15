2 charged for alleged 12th Street shots fired on Thursday; one had an active warrant out of Arkansas

There were two kids there under the age of 4 when the gun was fired.

An officer found the car Haynes was driving in front of the Family Super Market on South Memorial Drive. He and another person, later identified as Kimble, were in the car. When the officer approached, the car sped off and went east on 12th Street. The car was eventually surrounded by law enforcement and all three of the people inside were removed.

One of the passengers who was not named in the complaint denied knowing anything about the shots being fired earlier.

An officer spoke to the driver, Kimble, who gave him a fake name. When her social security number was checked it came back to Kimble and it was learned she had an active warrant out of Arkansas. When asked why she gave a fake name, she said she was scared and that she was out on parole for a burglary and robbery that was pled down from capital murder. She denied knowing about the shooting. A gun was found in her bra.

Haynes was given a $10,000 cash bond and Kimble was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. Both have a preliminary hearing set for May 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

