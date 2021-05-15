 Skip to main content
2 charged for alleged 12th Street shots fired on Thursday; one had an active warrant out of Arkansas
2 charged for alleged 12th Street shots fired on Thursday; one had an active warrant out of Arkansas

RACINE — Two have been charged in a shots fired incident that was reported Thursday at 12th Street.

Herman Randell Haynes, 51, of the 700 block of Blaine Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Dimetrius A. Kimble, 50, of the 1400 block of 12th Street, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer with failure to stop vehicle and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:11 p.m. on Thursday, officers were sent to the 1400 block of 12th Street for a man with a gun. Officers were notified that a man who lived at the residence had fired a gun outside.

Herman Haynes

Haynes
Dimetrius Kimble

Kimble

Upon arrival, there were multiple people outside. An officer spoke to a victim who said that her and her family were outside drinking and having fun when a man from a lower unit, identified as Haynes, started screaming obscenities. He left and then later came back and began arguing, saying things like "(Expletive) your momma."

She then heard a gunshot and knew it was him who did it because he was the only one there that had a gun. Haynes then got into his car and left.

There were two kids there under the age of 4 when the gun was fired.

An officer found the car Haynes was driving in front of the Family Super Market on South Memorial Drive. He and another person, later identified as Kimble, were in the car. When the officer approached, the car sped off and went east on 12th Street. The car was eventually surrounded by law enforcement and all three of the people inside were removed.

One of the passengers who was not named in the complaint denied knowing anything about the shots being fired earlier.

An officer spoke to the driver, Kimble, who gave him a fake name. When her social security number was checked it came back to Kimble and it was learned she had an active warrant out of Arkansas. When asked why she gave a fake name, she said she was scared and that she was out on parole for a burglary and robbery that was pled down from capital murder. She denied knowing about the shooting. A gun was found in her bra.

Haynes was given a $10,000 cash bond and Kimble was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. Both have a preliminary hearing set for May 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

