RACINE POLICE

2 arrested after 'disturbance involving multiple weapons,' Racine Police say

RACINE — After sunset Thursday, two people were arrested near the corner of Augusta Street and Douglas Avenue following “a disturbance involving multiple weapons,” according to Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, Racine Police Department public information officer.

More than a half-dozen RPD squad vehicles were seen blocking off the 1500 block of Augusta Street as the suspects were taken into custody.

As of noon Friday, no criminal charges had been filed in relation to the arrests.

No injuries were reported.

Wilcox said officers responded to the scene at 5:57 p.m. Thursday.

