2 arrested after 'disturbance involving multiple weapons,' Racine Police say

RACINE — After sunset Thursday, two people were arrested near the corner of Augusta Street and Douglas Avenue following “a disturbance involving multiple weapons,” according to Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, Racine Police Department public information officer.
More than a half-dozen RPD squad vehicles were seen blocking off the 1500 block of Augusta Street as the suspects were taken into custody.
As of noon Friday, no criminal charges had been filed in relation to the arrests.
No injuries were reported.
Wilcox said officers responded to the scene at 5:57 p.m. Thursday.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Feb. 3, 2022
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Joel M. Bowman
Joel M. Bowman, 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Cameron L. Holbrook
Cameron L. Holbrook, 1100 block of Reschke Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Willie C. McDaniels
Willie C. McDaniels, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Laketa C. Kelly
Laketa C. Kelly, 2800 block of Crossridge Drive, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Jacob S. Krueger
Jacob S. Krueger, 5000 block of Kingdom Court, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Bernabe Perez Camacho
Bernabe Perez Camacho, 1300 block of 57th Street, Kenosha, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kamari J. Andrews
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kamari J. Andrews, 200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Raymond L. Berryman III
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Raymond L. Berryman III, 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance.