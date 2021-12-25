2 arrested after Christmas Eve vehicle pursuit reaches 120 mph on I-94 in Racine County

Two Chicagoans were arrested on Christmas Eve following a police pursuit on Interstate 94, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported.
Just before 3 p.m., according to the RCSO, a vehicle was recorded traveling 95 mph, and then speeding up to 120 mph once a deputy attempted a traffic stop.
"The offending vehicle began to make dangerous maneuvers while passing other motorists as it continued to travel at high rates of speed. The pursuit was terminated at this time due to its dangerous driving and excessive speeds," an RCSO release stated.
Another deputy reported his squad car was almost hit as the speeding vehicle exited the I near Seven Mile Road, then ignored a stop sign and re-entered the interstate highway, continuing to head north.
The Franklin Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the incident in Milwaukee County, and the Franklin PD reported having taken "all occupants" of the vehicle into custody; they spent their Christmas Day in the Racine County Jail.
The driver, identified as 23-year-old Shamar or Shamir Mcnair (his first name is spelled differently in different county documents), is expected to be charged with fleeing/eluding an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting/obstructing an officer.
A passenger, identified as 30-year-old Antoine or Antione Gibson (his first name was also spelled differently in different county documents), is expected to be charged with possession of marijuana as a repeat drug offender.
About 20 grams (0.705 ounces) of marijuana were reportedly found in the car.
