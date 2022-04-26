$2,000 reward offered for information that leads to arrest of suspect in killing of Brittany Booker

RACINE — Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts and arrest of Terry L. Jackson Jr., 42. Jackson is the suspect in the Sunday homicide of Brittany Booker.
Jackson has ties to the Chicago area.
Any witnesses, or citizens with information can call U.S. Marshals Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437 or Racine Police Investigator Lt. Hanns Freidel at 262-635-7761.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
Case history
At 9:29 a.m. Sunday, RPD officers responded to the 1300 block of Villa Street in reference to a missing-person complaint; during the investigation, it was determined that a homicide had taken place. The victim was identified as Booker, 30, a mother of six.
The suspect is Terry L. Jackson; he is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, and the public is advised to not approach, Racine Police Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said.
People are also reading…
This incident is believed to be related to a February incident in the City of Racine resulting in serious injuries to the victims, Wilcox said. That incident resulted in Jackson having several warrants out for his arrest, one being for attempted homicide.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 25, 2022
Today's mugshots: April 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Roberto M. Ibarra
Roberto M. Ibarra, 1300 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Zaire K. Lewis
Zaire K. Lewis, Zion, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC.
Keith S. Betts
Keith (aka Big KB) S. Betts, 1000 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyrone M. Gister
Tyrone M. Gister, 1500 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping, felony personal ID theft (avoidance), carrying a concealed knife.
Cedric M. Lewis
Cedric M. Lewis, Greenfield, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan Peet Jr.
Jonathan (aka Lil Jon) Peet Jr., 1700 block of 12th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).