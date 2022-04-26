$2,000 reward offered for information that leads to arrest of suspect in killing of Brittany Booker

RACINE — Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts and arrest of Terry L. Jackson Jr., 42. Jackson is the suspect in the Sunday homicide of Brittany Booker.

Jackson has ties to the Chicago area.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information can call U.S. Marshals Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437 or Racine Police Investigator Lt. Hanns Freidel at 262-635-7761.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

Case history

At 9:29 a.m. Sunday, RPD officers responded to the 1300 block of Villa Street in reference to a missing-person complaint; during the investigation, it was determined that a homicide had taken place. The victim was identified as Booker, 30, a mother of six.

The suspect is Terry L. Jackson; he is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, and the public is advised to not approach, Racine Police Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said.

This incident is believed to be related to a February incident in the City of Racine resulting in serious injuries to the victims, Wilcox said. That incident resulted in Jackson having several warrants out for his arrest, one being for attempted homicide.