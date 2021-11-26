19-year-old who still claims he's innocent to serve 38 years in prison for 2019 killing of Jose Angel Padilla

RACINE — The sister of Jose Angel Padilla said, when she was told her brother had been shot on May 22, 2019, she did not go to the hospital because she was “too afraid to face that reality.”

Instead, she stayed home hoping her brother would pull into the driveway. She texted him and called him.

“I waited hours,” she said. “Hours for my brother to come...

“Jose never did come back."

Deshawn Ellison was 17 when he was accused of shooting Padilla. Now 19, he may someday leave prison, but not for a very long time.

Ellison was sentenced to 38 years in prison on Tuesday for first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon for the shooting death of Padilla, who was 19 years old at the time of his death.

During the sentencing hearing, Ellison continued to maintain his innocence, telling the judge, “I was not the shooter.”

Judge Robert Repischak would have none of it.

“If there’s any doubt in your mind about whether or not I think you were the shooter, I believe you were the shooter,” Repischak told him point-blank.

Repischak pointed out he not only presided over Ellison’s trial, but the trial of the co-defendant in the case, Christopher Webster, as well.

Having heard the evidence twice, he had made up his mind.

“You were the person who shot the victim in the back, killing him,” he added. “There’s no doubt in my mind, no doubt in my mind.”

Case history

The evidence presented at trial demonstrated that on the day of the murder, Ellison, Webster and a third man who was never publicly identified hatched a plan to commit armed robbery.

Ellison had just turned 17 years old and Webster was 18 years old.

The Center Street house where the crime occurred was the home of Webster, who had invited over his longtime friend Edgar Martinez, who brought along his good friend Padilla.

Martinez was the intended victim of the robbery, according to testimony.

Ellison brought along his friend Jayden Cunningham, who testified for the prosecution and has denied being part of the conspiracy.

Cunningham and Ellison waited in the kitchen while Webster was hanging out downstairs in the basement with Martinez and Padilla.

The two co-conspirators exchanged texts, which were shown to the jury. In the texts, Ellison wanted to know if the two intended victims were armed and wanted to be alerted when they came upstairs.

Both Cunningham and Martinez testified that it was Ellison who had the gun, but they had different perspectives of the shooting.

Cunningham testified that he saw Ellison point the firearm, that Ellison told Martinez and Padilla to “empty their pockets” and, when they tried to get away, Ellison shot Padilla.

Martinez testified that as he and Padilla were in basement, he got a bad vibe from Webster, and he decided it was time to go.

“I trust my gut,” he said.

When they got to the top of the stairs, Ellison was there with a shotgun. Cunningham also was there.

When Ellison demanded their stuff, Martinez tried to pull Padilla out of the house and said, “I got you.”

When the shot rang out, Martinez ran. When he was safely away, he called 911.

After the shot, Webster, Ellison and Cunningham also ran — leaving Padilla on the ground.

Loss of a brother

At the sentencing hearing, family members of the victim and defendant gave statements to the court, including Padilla's sister who waited hours for her brother to come home even though he was already dead.

She spoke of the devastating loss felt by the entire family, but the murder was particularly hard on Padilla’s little brother, who was then just 14 years old.

The two were best friends and made many plans together, she told the court, plans that will now never come to fruition.

She said the loss of Padilla would forever be imprinted on the minds and hearts of the family.

Mental health concerns since childhood

The mother and grandmother of Ellison also addressed the court, both apologizing to the Padillas for their loss.

Ellison’s mom spoke of the hard life her son experienced growing up, sometimes because of the poor decisions she herself made. He did not know his father well because he was incarcerated.

He was diagnosed at a young age with ADHD and was bipolar.

Ellison’s grandmother, who helped raise him, asked for leniency.

In sentencing the defendant, Judge Repischak took into account several factors — including Ellison’s youth but also the protection of the public.

He referenced the pre-sentence investigation report and noted that Ellison’s issues started when he was still just a child.

Repischak pointed out Ellison’s first contact with law enforcement occurred before he was 10 years old when he threatened to shoot staff members at school.

According to the report, Ellison was taken to school on his own bus because of the level of aggression he showed other students at the bus stop and on the bus.

Repischak said he was shocked when he read that and it was something he had never seen before in a pre-sentence investigation report.

The judge said it was important to protect the public from someone “who is that out of control.”

