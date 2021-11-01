19-year-old from Racine accused of having child pornography on his phone

RACINE — A Racine teenager has been accused of having child pornography on his phone.

Juan A. Espinoza, 19, of the 1600 block of S. Memorial Drive, was charged with five felony counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, members of the Racine County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant on the 1600 block of S. Memorial Drive for child pornography.

An investigator spoke to Espinoza who had videos on his phone containing child pornography. He said he found a SD card at Monument Square and used it to transfer files from his phone to his computer. When asked if he suspected there would be additional images/videos, he said "I suspect there's quite a few more on there."

Some of the videos contained children as young as 4-6 years of age and most contained children between 8-10 years of age.

Several other items of evidentiary value were seized inside the residence for forensic examination, the Racine County Sheriff's Office said. Racine County Human Services was contacted due to "the deplorable living conditions within the home," a release said.