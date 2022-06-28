19-year-old faces charges after allegedly crashing into a fence, fleeing police

RACINE — A 19-year-old faces charges after allegedly crashing a vehicle into a fence while carrying marijuana in the car.

Dajession X. Steel, of the 5000 block of 26th Avenue, was charged with 20 felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of second degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property and possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:39 a.m. on Saturday, an officer was on patrol at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Valley Drive when he saw a red Dodge SUV nearly lose control due to speed and turn into the opposite lane of traffic.

The officer followed the Dodge as it accelerated to speeds of 60 mph.

The Dodge navigated into oncoming traffic and then crashed into the wooden retaining fence of a residence on the corner of Flett and Washington avenues.

The driver and a passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers later located the driver and identified him as Steel. A search of the Dodge found 0.3 grams of marijuana on the driver's seat.

Steel was given a $3,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on July 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0