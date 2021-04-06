 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
19-year-old arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot man

19-year-old arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot man

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A 19-year-old Racine man allegedly pointed a gun at another man’s face and threatened to shoot him.

It’s a bit chilly, but the Silfra fissure in Iceland boasts some of the clearest, most pure water in the world, making it one epic dive.

Brandon Oates-Carson, of the 2200 block of Loni Lane, was charged with a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, a misdemeanor count of pointing a firearm at another and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:16 a.m. Thursday, an officer was sent to an apartment complex where Oates-Carson was reportedly pointing a gun at another man.

Brandon Oates-Carson

Oates-Carson

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with two witnesses, one of which said Oates-Carson was still in the apartment with the gun. She said that she and the victim were kicking him out of the apartment and then he became upset, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim’s face. He then threatened to shoot him before putting the gun back in his pocket.

Oates-Carson admitted to pointing the gun at the victim and said he did it because the victim came at him with a garbage can. He said he threw the gun down the trash chute, but then admitted he put it in the oven. The gun was found and it had one round in the chamber. Oates-Carson was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A Third Of U.S. Population Has Received 1 Dose Of A COVID-19 Vaccine

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Cash bail: 3 teenagers. 3 sets of alleged crimes. All treated differently. All in the same system.
Crime and Courts

Cash bail: 3 teenagers. 3 sets of alleged crimes. All treated differently. All in the same system.

  • 7 min to read

Three teenagers caught up in local court cases have seen drastically different jail experiences. Communities cared about two of them. Few knew about the third.

Reform advocates and now even the State Public Defenders Office agree that cash bail is an unfair system. This story looks into how three different teens from poor families faced it: Two — Kyle Rittenhouse and Chrystul Kizer — got out of jail thanks to massive fundraising efforts and supporters nationwide coming to their respective causes for completely different reasons. Another, Traoun Oliver-Thomas, didn't get that help. He's been in jail for the better part of two years. And, unlike his peers, he never killed anybody. He just didn't have $120.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News