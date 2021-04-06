19-year-old arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot man

Three teenagers caught up in local court cases have seen drastically different jail experiences. Communities cared about two of them. Few knew about the third.

Reform advocates and now even the State Public Defenders Office agree that cash bail is an unfair system. This story looks into how three different teens from poor families faced it: Two — Kyle Rittenhouse and Chrystul Kizer — got out of jail thanks to massive fundraising efforts and supporters nationwide coming to their respective causes for completely different reasons. Another, Traoun Oliver-Thomas, didn't get that help. He's been in jail for the better part of two years. And, unlike his peers, he never killed anybody. He just didn't have $120.