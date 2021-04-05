19-year-old allegedly pointed gun at man who was kicking him out of apartment in Racine

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly pointed a gun at another's face and threatened to shoot him.
Brandon Oates-Carson, 19, of the 2200 block of Loni Lane, was charged with a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, a misdemeanor count of pointing a firearm at another and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 7:16 a.m. on Thursday, an officer was sent to an apartment complex where Oates-Carson was pointing a gun at another.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with two witness, one of which said Oates-Carson was still in the apartment with the gun. She said that she and the victim were kicking him out of the apartment and then he became upset, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim's face. He then threatened to shoot him before putting the gun back in his pocket.
Oates-Carson admitted to pointing the gun at the victim and said he did it because the victim came at him with a garbage can. He said he threw the gun down the trash chute, but then admitted he put it in the oven. The gun was found and it had one round in the chamber.
Oates-Carson was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: April 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
William G Stritchko Jr.
William G Stritchko Jr., 700 block of Royal Park Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (7th, 8th or 9th offense), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Michele Y Tobler
Michele Y Tobler, 3400 block of 19th Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Marcell D Adams
Marcell D Adams, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Chad P McCloskey
Chad P McCloskey, 3400 block of 5th Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs, possession with cocaine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Ellis B Owens Jr.
Ellis B Owens Jr., 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer.
Anwar J Palmer
Anwar J Palmer, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon.
Billy R Summers Jr.
Billy R Summers Jr., 500 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Antonio W Yeats
Antonio W Yeats, 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Stephen T Bartol
Stephen T Bartol, 100 block of North Old English Settlement Avenue, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Eric Jeremy Brannon
Eric Jeremy Brannon, 3300 block of Republic Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
Victoria Elizabeth Diaz
Victoria Elizabeth Diaz, 1400 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, aggravated battery (elderly person), misdemeanor battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Marquise T Epps
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Marquise T Epps, 1700 block of Winslow Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Nicole C Henderson
Nicole C Henderson, East Chicago, Indiana, possession of THC, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin Robert Krekling
Justin Robert Krekling, 2000 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, possession of methamphetamine, resist officer (failure to stop vehicle), obstructing an officer, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Derick L Lewis
Derick L Lewis, 2000 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.
Ciandre N Mangum
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ciandre N Mangum, 1200 block of Center Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Angel E Martinez
Angel E Martinez, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ramiro Navarro Guerrero
Ramiro Navarro Guerrero, Kansasville, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Brandon Oates-Carson
Brandon Oates-Carson, 2200 block of Loni Lane, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, pointing a firearm at another, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Saxon A Schattner
Saxon A Schattner, 15400 block of Spring Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.