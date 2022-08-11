19-year-old accused of having 17,000 files containing child pornography

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 19-year-old has been accused of having over 17,000 files containing child pornography.

Isaiah Dejesus-Bazan, of the 55800 block of Emstan Hills Road, Mount Pleasant, was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint and a release from the Racine Count Sheriff's Office:

On Tuesday, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence belonging to Dejesus-Bazan for possession of child pornography. Investigators obtained his phone number, email addresses, social media accounts, passwords and recovered his phone.

Dejesus-Bazan admitted to downloading, saving and seeking out child pornography on social media and messaging applications. He admitted he saved child pornography on his iPhone as well as in a MEGA account, a cloud storage system. He said there were 17,000 files containing child sexual abuse material in his MEGA account.

"During an interview with Isaiah DeJesus-Bazan," the RCSO reported, "he admitted to engaging in sexual contact with a child, sending explicit materials to the child, and 'joking' that he was going to prison."

Ten files were recovered from Dejesus-Bazan's phone that contained child pornography with some of the children being as young as 3-5 years of age. An additional investigation is being conducted on his MEGA account as well as his phone.

The RCSO also said that Dejesus-Bazan’s 22-year-old sister was cited for reckless driving after she "approached the residence in her vehicle at a high rate of speed while numerous residents and law enforcement staff were on foot in the area." Shen then "exited her vehicle demanding to enter the residence after being advised she was not allowed to enter" before resisting "resisted law enforcement’s attempts to secure the scene while physically attempting to make her way into the residence and screaming for her mother."

Dejesus-Bazan was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

In the release, the RCSO said it "encourages parents monitor their children’s social media and other online activities. Parents should converse with their children about internet safety and how to ask an adult for help. Parents can visit missingkids.org/netsmartz/resources for age-appropriate PowerPoint presentations and videos (to) reference (in order to facilitate) starting meaningful conversations."