19-year-old accused of having 17,000 files containing child pornography

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 19-year-old has been accused of having over 17,000 files containing child pornography.
Isaiah Dejesus-Bazan, of the 55800 block of Emstan Hills Road, Mount Pleasant, was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography.
According to a criminal complaint and a release from the Racine Count Sheriff's Office:
On Tuesday, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence belonging to Dejesus-Bazan for possession of child pornography. Investigators obtained his phone number, email addresses, social media accounts, passwords and recovered his phone.
Dejesus-Bazan admitted to downloading, saving and seeking out child pornography on social media and messaging applications. He admitted he saved child pornography on his iPhone as well as in a MEGA account, a cloud storage system. He said there were 17,000 files containing child sexual abuse material in his MEGA account.
People are also reading…
"During an interview with Isaiah DeJesus-Bazan," the RCSO reported, "he admitted to engaging in sexual contact with a child, sending explicit materials to the child, and 'joking' that he was going to prison."
Ten files were recovered from Dejesus-Bazan's phone that contained child pornography with some of the children being as young as 3-5 years of age. An additional investigation is being conducted on his MEGA account as well as his phone.
The RCSO also said that Dejesus-Bazan’s 22-year-old sister was cited for reckless driving after she "approached the residence in her vehicle at a high rate of speed while numerous residents and law enforcement staff were on foot in the area." Shen then "exited her vehicle demanding to enter the residence after being advised she was not allowed to enter" before resisting "resisted law enforcement’s attempts to secure the scene while physically attempting to make her way into the residence and screaming for her mother."
Dejesus-Bazan was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
In the release, the RCSO said it "encourages parents monitor their children’s social media and other online activities. Parents should converse with their children about internet safety and how to ask an adult for help. Parents can visit missingkids.org/netsmartz/resources for age-appropriate PowerPoint presentations and videos (to) reference (in order to facilitate) starting meaningful conversations."
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 11, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Paul M. Blair
Paul M. Blair, 800 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dennis D. Davis
Dennis D. Davis, 1800 block of 21st Avenue, Kenosha, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Isaiah Dejesus-Bazan
Isaiah Dejesus-Bazan, 55800 block of Emstan Hills Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of child pornography.
Treanna L. Lawson
Treanna L. Lawson, 2600 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gustavo A. Serrano-Pena
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Gustavo A. Serrano-Pena, 2100 block of Mead Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Jarvis T. Walker
Jarvis T. Walker, 1500 block of May Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Chelsea G. Michaelson
Chelsea G. Michaelson, 400 block of South Kendrick Avenue, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Heidi Jo Peterson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Heidi Jo Peterson, 3100 block of 100th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).