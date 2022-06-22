18-year-old woman accused of pulling out a gun at North Beach

RACINE — An 18-year-old has been accused of pulling out a gun at North Beach.

Yazmyne N. Hooks, 18, of the 700 block of Villa Street, was charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety in addition to misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 16, an officer was sent to a residence in the 1200 block of 19th Street for a civil disturbance.

Upon arrival, the officer met with three people. One of them said she and the other two had previously been at North Beach when she and Hooks got into an argument. It soon became physical, and after it was over Hooks pulled out a gun and pointed it at her and the rest of the crowd in the parking lot while yelling “I’m not scared of none of y’all.”

She then left.

An investigator was provided cellphone video of the incident and saw that Hooks and the woman were fighting for around 30 seconds. After the fight ended, Hooks was standing by a red sedan with a pistol in her hand. She points it at the woman and several other people in the crowd, some of whom were children.

On Monday, an investigator spoke with Hooks and she admitted to being at North Beach on the night of the incident and that she got into a fight. She said someone handed a gun to her at some point and she did “rack” it but it had no bullets.

She said she did nothing with the gun but then changed her story when confronted with the video.

She then said she pointed the gun because of an unknown man she was scared of in the parking lot.

Hooks was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on June 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

