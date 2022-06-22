18-year-old woman accused of pulling out a gun at North Beach

RACINE — An 18-year-old has been accused of pulling out a gun at North Beach.
Yazmyne N. Hooks, 18, of the 700 block of Villa Street, was charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety in addition to misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On June 16, an officer was sent to a residence in the 1200 block of 19th Street for a civil disturbance.
Upon arrival, the officer met with three people. One of them said she and the other two had previously been at North Beach when she and Hooks got into an argument. It soon became physical, and after it was over Hooks pulled out a gun and pointed it at her and the rest of the crowd in the parking lot while yelling “I’m not scared of none of y’all.”
She then left.
An investigator was provided cellphone video of the incident and saw that Hooks and the woman were fighting for around 30 seconds. After the fight ended, Hooks was standing by a red sedan with a pistol in her hand. She points it at the woman and several other people in the crowd, some of whom were children.
People are also reading…
On Monday, an investigator spoke with Hooks and she admitted to being at North Beach on the night of the incident and that she got into a fight. She said someone handed a gun to her at some point and she did “rack” it but it had no bullets.
She said she did nothing with the gun but then changed her story when confronted with the video.
She then said she pointed the gun because of an unknown man she was scared of in the parking lot.
Hooks was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on June 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 21, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Chardeal J. Gordon
Chardeal J. Gordon, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, carrying a concealed weapon.
Yazmyne N. Hooks
Yazmyne N. Hooks, 700 block of Villa Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
David C. Juarez
David C. Juarez, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Emonjae James Kinney
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Emonjae James Kinney, 1100 block of Park Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), discharging a firearm from a vehicle (towards a building or vehicle), felony intimidation of a victim.
Joseph Ottis Lee
Joseph (aka Joe Gee) Ottis Lee, 1200 block of Villa Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, felony bail jumping.
Micah T. Lminggio
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Micah T. Lminggio, 3200 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), discharging a firearm from a vehicle (towards a building or vehicle), felony intimidation of a victim.
Anthony J. Ortiz
Anthony J. Ortiz, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000-2,500 grams).
Emmanuel J. Ortiz
Emmanuel J. Ortiz, 6000 block 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000-2,500 grams), possession of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ashley Seemann
Ashley Seemann, 4100 block of Mary Street, Waterford, felony theft (movable property between $2,500-$5,000).
Jaylen W. James
Jaylen W. James, 200 block of Harrison Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David C. Juarez
David C. Juarez, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Mark D. Miller
Mark D. Miller, 1900 block of Saturn Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Marqus A. Pettway
Marqus A. Pettway, 7000 block of 13th Avenue, Kenosha, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Eli O. Brooks
Eli O. Brooks, Sterling Heights, Michigan, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), lewd and lascivious behavior, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Vallen M. Coleman
Vallen (aka Bird) M. Coleman, 1800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Larry D. Dyson
Larry D. Dyson, 1200 block of 11th Street, Racine, stalking, obstructing an officer, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, disorderly conduct.