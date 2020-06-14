18-year-old shot Saturday night in Racine; investigation ongoing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Police are continuing to investigate a Saturday night shooting that left an 18-year-old woman in serious condition, according to the Racine Police Department.

Police responded to Ascension All Saints Hospital at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday for a report of someone there with a gunshot wound. Investigators later were able to determine the shooting likely happened in the 2100 block of Rapids Drive, according to the sergeant's office.

The woman was transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. As of Sunday afternoon she was still considered to be in serious condition.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about the incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information can call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers p3 app.