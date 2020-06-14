18-year-old shot Saturday night in Racine; investigation ongoing

RACINE — Police are continuing to investigate a Saturday night shooting that left an 18-year-old woman in serious condition, according to the Racine Police Department.
Police responded to Ascension All Saints Hospital at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday for a report of someone there with a gunshot wound. Investigators later were able to determine the shooting likely happened in the 2100 block of Rapids Drive, according to the sergeant's office.
The woman was transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. As of Sunday afternoon she was still considered to be in serious condition.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about the incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information can call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers p3 app.
Today's mugshots: June 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Salvador NMN Coronado
Salvador NMN Coronado, 4600 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, first degree recklessly endangering safety, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony P Daniels
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anthony P Daniels, 1600 block of Austin Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (felony domestic abuse repeater, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (felony domestic abuse repeater, domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Franciscus Antwon Love
Franciscus (aka Frank) Antwon Love, 1800 block of Erie Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Anthony A McNeil
Anthony A McNeil, 900 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, arson of building, burglary of a building or dwelling, interference with fire fighting (alarms/fire fighters).
Logan C Tyler
Logan C Tyler, 900 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Jason A Young
Jason A Young, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, arson of building, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Gordon William Briwick
NO PHOTO AVAIALABLE
Gordon William Briwick, 2000 block of Jay Eye See Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Herson Eliel Diaz-Cinto
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Herson Eliel Diaz-Cinto, 500 block of Milwaukee Avenue, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Dontevien S Harris
Dontevien S Harris, Minneapolis, Minnesota, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Darrell D Jones Sr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Darrell D Jones Sr., 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), resist officer (failure to stop vehicle), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Charles J Minor
Charles J Minor, 1400 block of 15th Avenue, Union Grove, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cabraya M Peterson
Cabraya M Peterson, 2000 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Brandon Michael Vankoningsveld
Brandon Michael Vankoningsveld, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
