RACINE — An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection to a rollover crash that resulted in the death of a pregnant woman.

Ramiro Esteban Baca, of the 1800 block of Holmes Avenue, was charged with felony counts of knowingly operate a motor vehicle without a valid license causing death, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide of an unborn child by intoxicated use of a vehicle and intoxicated use of a vehicle causing great bodily harm, and two misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury (first offense).

According to a criminal complaint, at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to Mead and 18th Streets after a report of a rollover wreck.

Upon arrival, the officer saw a red GMC Acadia with no plates and heavy damage.

Inside the SUV was an 18-year-old woman who had sustained extreme trauma to her face and head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer reported that four other occupants of the SUV were standing outside the vehicle. The driver was identified as Baca.

Two other vehicles that were parked on the east side of the road also showed signs of damage.

According to the complaint, one of the passengers said the group had gone to buy alcohol and that Baca was the driver.

The passenger reportedly told the officer that he was "not gonna lie, we was speeding and I told him to slow down, and then we hit a bump somewhere and caught a little bit airborne."

When asked how fast the SUV was going, the passenger reportedly said, "I don't even (expletive) know, maybe like 40, probably 40 or 35."

According to the complaint, the passenger was the boyfriend of the woman who died and she was around 27 weeks pregnant.

Baca reportedly told an officer that he had been drinking that night and had consumed two 12-ounce Modelo beers at 7:30 p.m.

Inside the vehicle were several empty bottles, and two cases of Michelob Ultra beer reportedly were found.

At the hospital, Baca was treated for a broken nose and needed 14 stitches to his face.

One of the passengers had minor injuries and another was in critical condition with a brain bleed.

The complaint said that nurses told officers that Baca "reeked of booze" and that he had a blood alcohol concentration of of 0.136.

Baca was given a $250,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.