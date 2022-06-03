18-year-old faces charges after fracturing a man's nose

RACINE — An 18-year-old faces charges after allegedly fracturing a man’s nose. The man was allegedly going to buy the teen and the other suspect some liquor, but the transaction was never completed.

Dylan M. Johnson, 18, of the 1000 block of Lockwood Avenue, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On May 20, an officer was sent to Ascension All Saints Hospital at 3801 Spring St. in reference to an assault.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a man who said he was assaulted outside of the 1200 block of S. Memorial Drive at around 4 p.m. by two men he didn’t know. He sustained a cut to his lips requiring stitches and a nasal bone fracture.

An investigator developed the names of two potential suspects, one of whom was Johnson. The other suspect told the investigator that he and Johnson tried to convince the man to buy liquor for them and that the transaction was not completed.

The man said the others had been in the store with him prior to the assault. When he exited the store, the two began to punch him and tried to take his wallet.

Surveillance video showed the two suspects make contact with the man inside the store, and one appeared to hand him some money. One waited by the door when the man headed for the cash register. When he tried to leave, the two appeared to argue with him and stop him from leaving.

The man tried to leave without giving the two the money back, and that’s when they struck him in the face. Johnson said that he injured his hand on one of the man’s teeth when he hit him. He said the wound got infected and had to undergo surgery and medical treatments.

Johnson was given a $700 signature bond and a $300 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on June 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0