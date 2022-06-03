18-year-old faces charges after fracturing a man's nose

RACINE — An 18-year-old faces charges after allegedly fracturing a man’s nose. The man was allegedly going to buy the teen and the other suspect some liquor, but the transaction was never completed.
Dylan M. Johnson, 18, of the 1000 block of Lockwood Avenue, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On May 20, an officer was sent to Ascension All Saints Hospital at 3801 Spring St. in reference to an assault.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a man who said he was assaulted outside of the 1200 block of S. Memorial Drive at around 4 p.m. by two men he didn’t know. He sustained a cut to his lips requiring stitches and a nasal bone fracture.
An investigator developed the names of two potential suspects, one of whom was Johnson. The other suspect told the investigator that he and Johnson tried to convince the man to buy liquor for them and that the transaction was not completed.
The man said the others had been in the store with him prior to the assault. When he exited the store, the two began to punch him and tried to take his wallet.
Surveillance video showed the two suspects make contact with the man inside the store, and one appeared to hand him some money. One waited by the door when the man headed for the cash register. When he tried to leave, the two appeared to argue with him and stop him from leaving.
The man tried to leave without giving the two the money back, and that’s when they struck him in the face. Johnson said that he injured his hand on one of the man’s teeth when he hit him. He said the wound got infected and had to undergo surgery and medical treatments.
Johnson was given a $700 signature bond and a $300 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on June 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 2, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Matthew J. Brackett
Matthew J. Brackett, Zion, Illinois, carrying a concealed weapon.
Desiree Rose Britt
Desiree Rose Britt, Kansasville, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Erik L. Gomez-Hanson
Erik L. Gomez-Hanson, 100 block of 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, substantial battery, possession of THC.
Jason Andrew Judd
Jason (aka Mark A. Grace) Andrew Judd, 2800 block of Sunrise Road, Racine, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Ismael Antonio Medina
Ismael Antonio Medina, 700 block of High Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Trevor L. Rogers
Trevor L. Rogers, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Trevon A. Wilcox
Trevon A. Wilcox, Round Lake, Illinois, carrying a concealed weapon.
Jesus Alvarez
Jesus Alvarez, 2000 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Joe L. Edwards Jr.
Joe L. Edwards Jr., 4400 block of Olive Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Dylan M. Johnson
Dylan M. Johnson, 1000 block of Lockwood Avenue, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Christopher G. Rojas
Christopher G. Rojas, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Deontrey L. Walton
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Deontrey L. Walton, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.