18-year-old faces attempted homicide charges for shooting at two people July 18

RACINE — 18-year-old faces attempted homicide charges for a July 18 shooting at the intersection of Superior and Kewaunee streets.

Damarion Taylor, of the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue, was charged with nine felony counts of bail jumping, two felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and strangulation and suffocation, a felony count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and a misdemeanor count of battery.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:42 p.m. on July 18, officers were sent to the area of Superior and Kewaunee Streets for shots fired.

Upon arrival, a woman and her father flagged down officers and the woman said Taylor brandished a gun and started shooting at them while they were in their vehicle. She said she and Taylor have a child together, and while she was at work Taylor texted her to come get the child.

Throughout the day, his texts became more violent in nature, and he eventually said something to the effect that he was going to shoot up her mom's house and kill her mom. She responded saying something about his dead brother, and then he said he was having someone come beat her up and take their kid.

She then went to Taylor's residence to get the child, and when she arrived he immediately slammed the door on her. He then opened it, grabbed her by the neck and began to choke her.

Taylor allegedly said "You need to keep my (expletive) brother's name out your mouth, I will kill you (expletive)."

When he let go, she called out to her father and then Taylor began choking her again. She freed herself and then he punched her in the face. Taylor left to get his gun and then pointed the gun at them and began shooting. A residence across the street was struck by gunfire, but no people were hurt.

Taylor has a pending prosecution in a case where he was charged with multiple counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

Taylor was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.