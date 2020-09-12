18-year-old charged in an alleged shooting on Sept. 4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine 18-year-old has been charged in a shooting that occurred on Sept. 4 at the intersection of 10th Street and Grand Avenue.

Ivy J. Wright, of the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 10:22 a.m. on Sept. 4, officers were dispatched to 10th Street and Grand Avenue for a shots-fired incident. One caller stated an occupant of a dark gray Honda was shooting at someone. The caller said the suspect opened the door of the car and started shooting a man walking down the street. An officer tried to call this caller back, but they did not answer their phone. Officers did not locate any casings on scene and did not locate the vehicle at the time.

On Sunday, officers were able to locate the dark gray Honda. An officer made contact with a passenger who stated she was in the Honda during the shots-fired incident.