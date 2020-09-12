18-year-old charged in an alleged shooting on Sept. 4

RACINE — A Racine 18-year-old has been charged in a shooting that occurred on Sept. 4 at the intersection of 10th Street and Grand Avenue.
Ivy J. Wright, of the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 10:22 a.m. on Sept. 4, officers were dispatched to 10th Street and Grand Avenue for a shots-fired incident. One caller stated an occupant of a dark gray Honda was shooting at someone. The caller said the suspect opened the door of the car and started shooting a man walking down the street. An officer tried to call this caller back, but they did not answer their phone. Officers did not locate any casings on scene and did not locate the vehicle at the time.
On Sunday, officers were able to locate the dark gray Honda. An officer made contact with a passenger who stated she was in the Honda during the shots-fired incident.
She stated she was in the vehicle with three others and they were going to Matranga’s in the 600 block of 10th Street. One of the passengers asked to be let out so they pulled over and that’s when she observed Wright walking on the sidewalk. As the passenger got out, Wright produced a handgun and began firing at the vehicle. The passenger then got in the vehicle and they sped away. She said she did not see the passenger return fire nor see him point a gun at Wright.
After the shots fired, they drove from the area and went to a gas station in the 1900 block of 16th Street at which point a passenger observed damage to the rear of the vehicle from the shots.
An investigator provided a lineup containing Wright and presented it to the victim and she was able to identify him as the person that was shooting at them. The investigator obtained video from AD United Petroleum, 1917 16th St., right after the shots-fired call had come in. In it, he observed an SUV drive up and saw five people exit the vehicle. He could see one of the passengers look at his torso for injury while other occupants looked at the damage to the vehicle.
On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at the residence of Wright. As SWAT team was entering, an investigator saw someone put a gun out of a north-side window of the residence and drop it on the driveway. Upon entering the house, officers located Wright and live ammunition in his bedroom, the same bedroom from which the gun was tossed.
Wright was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.
The preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jamari J Jones
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamari J Jones, 2600 block of West High Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), attempt armed robbery (use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, first degree recklessly endangering safety, discharge firearm in school zone, possession of THC.
Trevor L Rogers
Trevor L Rogers, Conroe, Texas, battery by prisoners, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct.
Kinte K Scott
Kinte K Scott, 1300 block of Owen Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Deonta Snow
Deonta Snow, 1800 block of Erie Street, Racine, hit and run (great bodily harm), misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Daevin A Stys
Daevin A Stys, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Ivy J Wright
Ivy J Wright, 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of dangerous weapon).
Erasmo L Guzman
Erasmo L Guzman, 2900 block of Chicory Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Leonard A Harlan
Leonard A Harlan, 700 block of 10th Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
James Ward Doxtater
James Ward Doxtater, 4600 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, tampering with a global positioning system tracking device.
Kirk Duncan Jr.
Kirk Duncan Jr., 1800 block Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing, felony bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.