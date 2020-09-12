 Skip to main content
18-year-old charged in an alleged shooting on Sept. 4
18-year-old charged in an alleged shooting on Sept. 4

RACINE — A Racine 18-year-old has been charged in a shooting that occurred on Sept. 4 at the intersection of 10th Street and Grand Avenue.

Ivy J. Wright, of the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 10:22 a.m. on Sept. 4, officers were dispatched to 10th Street and Grand Avenue for a shots-fired incident. One caller stated an occupant of a dark gray Honda was shooting at someone. The caller said the suspect opened the door of the car and started shooting a man walking down the street. An officer tried to call this caller back, but they did not answer their phone. Officers did not locate any casings on scene and did not locate the vehicle at the time.

Ivy Wright

Wright

On Sunday, officers were able to locate the dark gray Honda. An officer made contact with a passenger who stated she was in the Honda during the shots-fired incident.

She stated she was in the vehicle with three others and they were going to Matranga’s in the 600 block of 10th Street. One of the passengers asked to be let out so they pulled over and that’s when she observed Wright walking on the sidewalk. As the passenger got out, Wright produced a handgun and began firing at the vehicle. The passenger then got in the vehicle and they sped away. She said she did not see the passenger return fire nor see him point a gun at Wright.

After the shots fired, they drove from the area and went to a gas station in the 1900 block of 16th Street at which point a passenger observed damage to the rear of the vehicle from the shots.

An investigator provided a lineup containing Wright and presented it to the victim and she was able to identify him as the person that was shooting at them. The investigator obtained video from AD United Petroleum, 1917 16th St., right after the shots-fired call had come in. In it, he observed an SUV drive up and saw five people exit the vehicle. He could see one of the passengers look at his torso for injury while other occupants looked at the damage to the vehicle.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at the residence of Wright. As SWAT team was entering, an investigator saw someone put a gun out of a north-side window of the residence and drop it on the driveway. Upon entering the house, officers located Wright and live ammunition in his bedroom, the same bedroom from which the gun was tossed.

Wright was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.

The preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon at the County Jail.

