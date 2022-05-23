18-year-old charged for drunk driving crash that led to passenger needing surgery

ROCHESTER — Flight for Life was called after an 18-year-old crashed into a tree, allegedly while driving drunk, on Sunday.

Dylan Robert Cleveland, from Wind Lake, was charged with a felony count of intoxicated use of a vehicle causing great bodily harm.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the area of Maple Road and Ridge Lane for a vehicle that struck a tree. Dispatch advised the passenger said his legs were pinned under the dash and the driver was unconscious.

The passenger ended up going into surgery for a broken femur.

Upon arrival, both occupants of the crashed vehicle were conscious and talking. It appeared as the crash had occurred from the southbound lane going into the curve near a residence on the 2400 block of Maple Road. The vehicle left skid marks and a path going into tall grass where it struck a tree near a road sign. The crash caused significant damage to the vehicle, and the tree was crushing the front passenger seat dash onto the passenger’s legs.

Rescue arrived and the driver, Cleveland, was able to exit from the driver’s seat and walk to a cot where he was then placed into an ambulance. Rescue was required to remove the passenger from the car, and he was transported by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital.

The deputy could smell the odor of alcohol coming from Cleveland, and he noticed his eyes were bloodshot and glassy.

At the hospital, Cleveland said he had been at a friend’s house where he drank a Mike’s Hard Lemonade and took some shots. He submitted a preliminary breath test which yielded a result of 0.141, nearly double the legal limit.

Cleveland’s mugshot shows he sustained significant cuts and bruising to his face.

Cleveland was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on June 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

