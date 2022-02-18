18-year-old allegedly caused crash with undercover FBI Task Force vehicle in Racine

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly committed a hit-and-run on an unmarked FBI Task Force vehicle on Rapids Drive.

Shavale J. Powell, 18, of the 2000 block of 16th Street, Racine, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping, two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle and possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:46 a.m. on Thursday, an investigator was traveling in an unmarked FBI Task Force vehicle on Rapids Drive approaching Mount Pleasant Street when he was struck by another vehicle.

A red Ford SUV began swerving from the inside lane to the curb lane and hit his car on the driver's side front and rear door. The driver of the SUV, later identified as Powell, moved several feet forward while making eye contact with the officer before accelerating westbound. The investigator and other officers followed the SUV until it parked at Rapids Food and Liquor, 3015 Rapids Drive. Powell then got out and began running through the parking lot before being taken down and arrested.

Powell immediately began apologizing and saying that he didn't know it was a police vehicle that he had struck. He said he was out on bond and did not want to go back to jail. Powell was searched and 1.6 grams of marijuana was found in his pocket.

Powell was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

