18-year-old accused of stealing a gun, 'piggy bank' and TV

RACINE — An 18-year-old has been accused of stealing a gun, a piggy bank with around $1,000 and a TV.

Alberto A. Martinez, 18, was charged with two felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and a felony count of theft of movable property.

According to criminal complaints:

APRIL 25

At 12:44 p.m. on April 25, an officer was patrolling the area of Geneva and High streets when she saw a man running northbound from behind the Flatiron Village Mall at 1661 Douglas Ave.

The man was being chased by two other men.

One of the men flagged down the officer and said that the man, later identified as Martinez, stole a handgun from his apartment. He said he met up with Martinez at his apartment around noon to hang out. When he noticed his gun was no longer on the table, he confronted Martinez, who then immediately fled.

Martinez was apprehended and he told officers where the holster for the gun was located. The holster was located in a yard on Geneva Street; the firearm was found under a truck tire.

MAY 23; and MONDAY, JUNE 6

At 2:49 p.m. on Monday, an officer was sent to a residence on Flett Avenue for a burglary.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a woman who said she and her family went out of town camping the previous weekend. She said her eldest son was stopping by the house to take care of the dogs when she was gone.

When her son first came to the house, he noticed the door had been forced open. The woman said she had a “piggy bank” in the shape of a root beer barrel mug with around $1,000 in it that was stolen.

When police spoke with Martinez, the 18-year-old said that he used a hidden key to access the house. He said he stole shoes and denied stealing the “piggy bank” and money. It was also learned that he broke into the home on May 23, when he stole a Panasonic TV from the basement and sold it.

The woman said that he does not have a key and that he had to force his way in.

Martinez was given $2,000 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on June 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

