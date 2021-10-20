 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
18 search warrants executed targeting Gangster Disciples, Vice Lords Wednesday morning
0 Comments
alert
LAW ENFORCEMENT OPERATION

18 search warrants executed targeting Gangster Disciples, Vice Lords Wednesday morning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gangster_disciples_chicago.jpg

Gangster Disciples graffiti is shown here. The gang, which has international influence, is based in Chicago.

 Wikimedia Commons

RACINE — A “large amount” of controlled substances, currency and weapons were found after 18 search warrants were executed Wednesday morning in the greater Racine area in an operation involving local, state, federal and out-of-state law enforcement entities, the Racine Police Department reported.

More than 10 people were arrested, Sgt. Chad Melby of the RPD said. According to a Wednesday morning email from Melby, “the number (of those arrested) will be different by this afternoon, plus (there is) a lot of evidence to process so we don’t have final counts yet.”

According to the RPD, an investigation began in November 2020 into violent gang activity, specifically the Gangster Disciples and Vice Lords groups — Chicago-based gangs with nationwide influence.

The investigation targeted illegal gun possession and drug trafficking.

Numerous local and federal law enforcement agencies were involved in the serving of the warrants, which resulted in numerous federal indictments, the police reported. RPD is anticipating additional federal indictments.

Two men who identified themselves as Dre Farmer and Tone Bone watched the scene on Clairmont Street. Both agreed the violence has to stop. Farmer said Racine is "just getting more and more violent." Bone said we need "better communities for the kids." Farmer agreed, saying, "We need safe neighborhoods for kids .... and adults, too."

The execution of the 18 search warrants is coming after RPD’s bust of members of the Bag Boys last week, in which four were arrested and drugs and guns were seized.

Participating agencies in the investigation include the RPD; the FBI; Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force; the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Northcentral High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas; FBI Central Wisconsin Task Force; Racine and Kenosha County sheriff’s offices; Mount Pleasant, Milwaukee, Caledonia, and Kenosha police departments; Tennessee Highway Patrol; the United States Attorney’s Office (Eastern District of Wisconsin); and Racine County Human Services.

Racine and Kenosha have long been a significant thoroughfare for drugs and related gang activity, largely due to the cities being situated along Interstate 94, which connects Milwaukee and Chicago.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News