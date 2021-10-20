18 search warrants executed targeting Gangster Disciples, Vice Lords Wednesday morning

RACINE — A “large amount” of controlled substances, currency and weapons were found after 18 search warrants were executed Wednesday morning in the greater Racine area in an operation involving local, state, federal and out-of-state law enforcement entities, the Racine Police Department reported.

More than 10 people were arrested, Sgt. Chad Melby of the RPD said. According to a Wednesday morning email from Melby, “the number (of those arrested) will be different by this afternoon, plus (there is) a lot of evidence to process so we don’t have final counts yet.”

According to the RPD, an investigation began in November 2020 into violent gang activity, specifically the Gangster Disciples and Vice Lords groups — Chicago-based gangs with nationwide influence.

The investigation targeted illegal gun possession and drug trafficking.

Numerous local and federal law enforcement agencies were involved in the serving of the warrants, which resulted in numerous federal indictments, the police reported. RPD is anticipating additional federal indictments.