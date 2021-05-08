RACINE — Mother's Day will be a somber occasion this year for Tamyra Morgan, as the Racine mother grieves the loss of her teenage son, gunned down late Friday night.

Dontrell "Trell" Bush, 17, a junior at Horlick High School and a rising star on the basketball team with dreams of playing Division I college ball, was shot and killed shortly before midnight in the 3400 block of Clairmont Street, not far from his home.

Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed that Bush was the victim of a fatal gunshot wound. The Racine Police Department says an 18-year-old suspect is in custody.

Morgan, known to friends as "Lovey," gathered with family and friends Saturday to mourn a son who she remembered as athletic and musical, talkative and funny.

"He just enjoyed being a young man," she said. "I can say that — he had fun."

His uncle, Le Ron Ball, an assistant basketball coach at Horlick who helped raise Bush and his four siblings, said the 6-foot-3 Bush was a talented player who could have excelled on the court next year as a senior. Ball wiped a tear from his eye as he recalled his multitalented nephew.

"He had yet to reach what he was going to reach," Ball said. "He had a way to go. He left too early."

Ball was in Schaumburg, Illinois, for his daughter’s basketball tournament Friday night. At about 11:30, he got a phone call from one of Bush's brothers, who told his uncle: “Something happened, bad. Trell is not alive.” Ball and his wife got in their car and drove home. Ball said his wife drove; he was too broken up to steer.

Family members said Bush, who lived with his family on Sovereign Drive in the Georgetown neighborhood, had gone to a party Friday night at a residence around the corner on Clairmont Street.

The family believes a dispute with another partygoer who was known to Bush led to the shooting.

"Our behavior at 17 shouldn’t define our end story. It shouldn’t define our legacy," Ball said. But, with his nephew, “it is” what is defining his legacy in the moment. “It’s never too late until it’s too late.”

Neighborhood reaction

Payne said he was called to the scene at about 3 a.m. Saturday, and Bush was pronounced dead at the scene. Payne did not disclose details of the injuries. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Milwaukee.

Neighbor Kim Doonan said the Georgetown neighborhood normally is quiet and safe. Doonan said it was chilling to think that a young man was shot and killed near her home.

"It's just so sad," she said.

A skilled, determined athlete

As a sophomore at Horlick, the left-handed Bush started on the varsity. He averaged 8.1 points and 3 rebounds a game.

Bush did not play as a junior because of a foot injury, but was expected back as a senior.

Horlick head coach Jason Treutelaar said he was looking forward to having Bush back on the team.

"He would be back and healthy and ready to go," Treutelaar said. “He was extremely athletic and long. He was really good around the basket, could penetrate."

The coach said he believes Bush had been working to improve his shooting, to go along with a strong defensive game.

Highlight videos show Bush favored behind-the-back dribbles and had a deceptive form going into layups. His clips are laden with hustle plays, such as offensive rebounds and steals, signs of the determination Ball had been proud to see in his nephew.

Bush "just had a lot to look forward to," Treutelaar said. "He was poised to do some great things."

On Oct. 17, a former Horlick basketball standout, Marcus D. Caldwell Jr., was shot and killed on Yout Street at age 20, two years after graduation.

Of the gun violence that took the lives of Bush and Caldwell Jr., Treutelaar said: "We can’t keep having these things happen. It’s just so sad and senseless.”

Atlanta born, Wisconsin grown

Morgan, who has three other sons and one daughter, said Bush was born in Atlanta and lived there until age 12, when the family moved to Wisconsin.

Bush showed a talent for sports and continued playing football and basketball after the family moved to New Orleans, where they lived for three years. The family returned to the Racine area in 2018 because Bush wanted to attend Horlick, where his uncle had played basketball and was coaching.

Morgan said her son was getting good grades in school and was working for UPS. Ball said his nephew had a talent for music and exuded leadership qualities that drew other people to him.

“He was a guy who was determined to get something done," Ball said. "There was nothing you could do to stop him."

Bush was the second youngest of four brothers in the family.

One brother, Avery Stewart, 23, called Bush a "very cool guy" with whom Stewart remembered playing video games and hanging around with girls.

Stewart said he can hardly imagine that his little brother "Trell" was gone.

"It just feels unreal," he said. "Like, I won't be able to see him again. It's just crazy."

Adam Rogan contributed to this report.

