17-year-old Racine County Jail inmate allegedly assaulted another inmate in the shower

RACINE — A 17-year-old Racine County Jail inmate allegedly assaulted another inmate in the shower and struck him multiple times with a broom.

Jonathan A. Jones, 17, of the 1900 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sept. 15, a deputy was investigating an assault that occurred at the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave., between Jones and another inmate.

The deputy spoke with the victim who said he was in the shower when Jones entered and punched him in the face. The victim said he tried to defend himself by hugging Jones.

Jones eventually went back to his cell. Jones then came back with a broom and struck him several times in the hamstring, stomach and elbow.

The deputy reviewed video footage and saw the victim in the shower when Jones walked up and punched him. The victim then is seen holding onto Jones until Jones leaves but then returns with a broom and swings it at him multiple times.

Jones was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

