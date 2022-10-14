RACINE — A 17-year-old Racine County Jail inmate allegedly assaulted another inmate in the shower and struck him multiple times with a broom.
Jonathan A. Jones, 17, of the 1900 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sept. 15, a deputy was investigating an assault that occurred at the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave., between Jones and another inmate.
The deputy spoke with the victim who said he was in the shower when Jones entered and punched him in the face. The victim said he tried to defend himself by hugging Jones.
Jones eventually went back to his cell. Jones then came back with a broom and struck him several times in the hamstring, stomach and elbow.
People are also reading…
The deputy reviewed video footage and saw the victim in the shower when Jones walked up and punched him. The victim then is seen holding onto Jones until Jones leaves but then returns with a broom and swings it at him multiple times.
Jones was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 10, 2022
Today's mugshots: Oct. 10
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Julian C. Salcedo
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Julian C. Salcedo, 2000 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (between 10-50 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ryan M. Clifton
Ryan M. Clifton, 28600 block of North Lake Drive, Waterford, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments), felony criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Zachary J. Hellesen
Zachary J. Hellesen, 1800 block of Center Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Robert J. Rohleder
Robert J. Rohleder, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct.
Manuel M. Arjon Jr.
Manuel M. Arjon Jr., 2700 block of Donna Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Freddie J. Cruz
Freddie J. Cruz, 3300 block of Packard Drive, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon.
Miguel J. Gomez
Miguel J. Gomez, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Izayah J. Hellesen
Izayah J. Hellesen, 4800 block of Twin Elms Drive, Racine, impersonating a peace officer, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct.
Donte T. Jackson
Donte T. Jackson, Fresno, California, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.
Jonathan A. Jones
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jonathan (aka Bam Bam) A. Jones, 1900 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Earle S. Miller
Earle S. Miller, 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Aaron Robert Swenson
Aaron Robert Swenson, 2000 block of Racine Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Reginald Bernard Trussell
Reginald Bernard Trussell, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Maurice J. Tyus
Maurice J. Tyus, 2500 block of 19th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Vincent E. Wells
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Vincent E. Wells, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.