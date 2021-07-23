 Skip to main content
17-year-old in custody after break-in at Chuck's Sheridan Auto
MOUNT PLEASANT

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 17-year-old Racine resident is in custody with charges pending after a burglary at Chuck’s Sheridan Auto, 3037 Capitol Ave., on Thursday night.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a commercial burglar alarm at the business.

Jacob Brown, a 17-year-old Racine resident, was identified as a suspect after officers spotted him running from the scene upon their arrival.

Mount Pleasant officers and the Sturtevant Police Department’s K-9 Unit established a perimeter around the area until Brown was caught. Brown was allegedly in possession of items taken in the burglary and transported to the Racine County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation, with Brown facing pending charges of burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, resisting/obstructing an officer, and bail jumping.

