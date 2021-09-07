 Skip to main content
17-year-old fatally shot Friday identified
A crowd gathered for a candlelight vigil Sunday night to honor the life of Jayden Cronin, who was killed Friday night in Racine.

RACINE — The teenager shot and killed Friday night has been identified by local authorities as Jayden M. Cronin, 17, of Racine.

He was shot at about 9 p.m. Friday, near the intersection of North Memorial Drive and Woodrow Avenue, about two blocks east of the State Street roundabout. Officers responded to the area Friday after receiving a report of shots fired, where they found Cronin laying on the sidewalk, shot. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sunday evening, dozens attended a candlelight vigil in his honor on Linden Avenue, about a mile south of where Cronin was killed.

The Racine Police Department has not said if any suspects have been identified or if any arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Racine Police investigators are interested in additional information that members of the public may have about the shooting. They are urging witnesses, or citizens with information, to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

