17-year-old charged in Aug. 14 Victory Avenue shooting that required Flight for Life
RACINE — A 17-year-old has been charged in the Aug. 14 shooting on the 3500 block of Victory Avenue that required Flight for Life transport.

According to police, the shooting occurred during an attempted robbery that may have been "retaliation" for another prior, undisclosed event.

Jamari J. Jones, 17, of the 2600 block of West High Street, has been charged with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, a count of attempted armed robbery with use of a dangerous weapon and discharge firearm in school zone. He also has been charged with misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and possession of THC.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 14, an officer responded to the 3500 block of Victory Avenue for a report of an individual who was shot in the chest. Upon arrival, the wounded victim was identified; hospital doctors advised he was shot in the chest, had a collapsed lung and was being sent via Flight for Life to Children's Hospital in Wauwatosa.

During the course of the investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the east alley in the 1600 block of Deane Boulevard. In the alley, there were approximately seven shell casings found. An investigator located a surveillance video that showed the shooting and the suspect.

The video showed a tall, thin individual with yellow shoes pull a gun. That person then points it at the victim's chest and reaches for the victim's right pants pocket. The victim then pulled out a gun and the suspect grabbed his own gun with both hands, aimed and shot at the victim from close range. He continues to shoot while backing up.

The video also showed two other people who were with the victim.

The investigator spoke with the victim at the hospital who stated he had seen the shooter on Victory Avenue prior to the shooting and believed he might be the cousin of someone that lived there. The victim said he believed the shooting was done in retaliation but did not say what the retaliation was for.

The investigator developed a potential suspect and showed the victim a photo lineup. He identified the shooter as Jones.

On Friday, an officer stopped a vehicle occupied by Jones on Washington Avenue. Jones was in the front passenger seat. While taking Jones into custody, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from him and the vehicle. When asked, Jones acknowledged by nodding his head up and down and motioned towards his car seat. A baggie of THC was located between the front passenger seat and center console.

An initial appearance for Jones was set for Tuesday through Zoom or teleconference, online court records indicate. 

