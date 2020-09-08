17-year-old charged in Aug. 14 Victory Avenue shooting that required Flight for Life

RACINE — A 17-year-old has been charged in the Aug. 14 shooting on the 3500 block of Victory Avenue that required Flight for Life transport.
According to police, the shooting occurred during an attempted robbery that may have been "retaliation" for another prior, undisclosed event.
Jamari J. Jones, 17, of the 2600 block of West High Street, has been charged with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, a count of attempted armed robbery with use of a dangerous weapon and discharge firearm in school zone. He also has been charged with misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and possession of THC.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Aug. 14, an officer responded to the 3500 block of Victory Avenue for a report of an individual who was shot in the chest. Upon arrival, the wounded victim was identified; hospital doctors advised he was shot in the chest, had a collapsed lung and was being sent via Flight for Life to Children's Hospital in Wauwatosa.
During the course of the investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the east alley in the 1600 block of Deane Boulevard. In the alley, there were approximately seven shell casings found. An investigator located a surveillance video that showed the shooting and the suspect.
The video showed a tall, thin individual with yellow shoes pull a gun. That person then points it at the victim's chest and reaches for the victim's right pants pocket. The victim then pulled out a gun and the suspect grabbed his own gun with both hands, aimed and shot at the victim from close range. He continues to shoot while backing up.
The video also showed two other people who were with the victim.
The investigator spoke with the victim at the hospital who stated he had seen the shooter on Victory Avenue prior to the shooting and believed he might be the cousin of someone that lived there. The victim said he believed the shooting was done in retaliation but did not say what the retaliation was for.
The investigator developed a potential suspect and showed the victim a photo lineup. He identified the shooter as Jones.
On Friday, an officer stopped a vehicle occupied by Jones on Washington Avenue. Jones was in the front passenger seat. While taking Jones into custody, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from him and the vehicle. When asked, Jones acknowledged by nodding his head up and down and motioned towards his car seat. A baggie of THC was located between the front passenger seat and center console.
An initial appearance for Jones was set for Tuesday through Zoom or teleconference, online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Anthony D Alvarado
Anthony D Alvarado, 3400 block of 10th Avenue, Racine, third degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Patrick J Appleton
Patrick J Appleton, 2400 block of Thor Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Raymond L Berryman III
Raymond L Berryman III, 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), deliver designer drugs (between 3-10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).
Mitchell J Binder
Mitchell J Binder, 4900 block of High Meadows Terrace, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments).
Brandon T Bowers
Brandon T Bowers, 1900 block of Lawn Street, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
James D Carlisle
James D Carlisle, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-10 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard A Fliess
Richard A Fliess, 4500 block of 18th Street, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elijah L Hattix
Elijah L Hattix, 2000 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon.
Keylen A Hill
Keylen A Hill, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, forgery, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000).
Jamari J Jones
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamari J Jones, 2600 block of West High Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), attempt armed robbery (use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, first degree recklessly endangering safety, discharge firearm in school zone, possession of THC.
Camron D Kindred
Camron D Kindred, 1500 block of Park Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Frank Mosley
Frank Mosley, 3400 block of 75th Street, Kenosha, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), carrying a concealed weapon.
Jayvion Redmond
Jayvion Redmond, Homeless, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.
Tristan R Sanfelippo
Tristan R Sanfelippo, 7000 block of Sandy Lane, Waterford, possession of a firearm by a felon, handgun transfer (buyer give false info).
Daevin A Stys
Daevin A Stys, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Marlon G Williams
Marlon (aka DJ) G Williams, 900 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, harboring or aiding a felon, possession of THC.
Torris T Boclair
Torris (aka Tyronne X Ball) T Boclair, 900 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
Jermaine J Carothers
Jermaine J Carothers, Homeless, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), negligent handling of a weapon.
Leonard A Harlan
Leonard A Harlan, 700 block of 10th Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Robert G Hyatt
Robert G Hyatt, 28200 block of Easy Lane, Waterford, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kenric A McGee
Kenric (aka D Sikes Thomas) A McGee, 1700 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jamie A Robinson
Jamie A Robinson, Franksville, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Benjamin K Warner
Benjamin K Warner, 1900 block of Jay Eye See Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
