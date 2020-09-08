17-year-old charged in Aug. 14 Victory Avenue shooting that required Flight for Life

The video showed a tall, thin individual with yellow shoes pull a gun. That person then points it at the victim's chest and reaches for the victim's right pants pocket. The victim then pulled out a gun and the suspect grabbed his own gun with both hands, aimed and shot at the victim from close range. He continues to shoot while backing up.

The video also showed two other people who were with the victim.

The investigator spoke with the victim at the hospital who stated he had seen the shooter on Victory Avenue prior to the shooting and believed he might be the cousin of someone that lived there. The victim said he believed the shooting was done in retaliation but did not say what the retaliation was for.

The investigator developed a potential suspect and showed the victim a photo lineup. He identified the shooter as Jones.

On Friday, an officer stopped a vehicle occupied by Jones on Washington Avenue. Jones was in the front passenger seat. While taking Jones into custody, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from him and the vehicle. When asked, Jones acknowledged by nodding his head up and down and motioned towards his car seat. A baggie of THC was located between the front passenger seat and center console.