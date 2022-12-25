17-year-old charged in a shots fired incident on Phillips Avenue

RACINE — A 17-year-old has been charged in a shots fired incident that happened on Phillips Avenue on Wednesday.

Deandre L. Willis, of the 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, was charged with 13 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:33 p.m. on Wednesday, a sergeant responded to DeKoven and Phillips avenues for a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, the sergeant was flagged down in front of the 1900 block of Phillips Avenue by a man who said he heard shots right outside his window along with an argument. After the shots, he went outside and saw a man quickly walking away.

Officers located a person of interest in the 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue who was firmly holding something in his waistband area as he ran. Officers then pursued the suspect until he was apprehended in the backyard of a home in the 1900 block of Case Avenue.

He was identified as Willis, and officers found marijuana and a live 9mm round on him. Officers also found a handgun that Willis discarded as he fled.

A sergeant made contact at Willis’s residence and spoke to a man who was acting evasively. When confronted about Willis living at the residence and being found with a gun, he said Willis was probably acting stupid or trying out a “new toy.”

Willis was interviewed and he claimed the gun was not his. He said nothing was his except for the marijuana that was found on him. The marijuana weighed 1.1 grams.

Willis was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is on Jan. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

