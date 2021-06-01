17-year-old boy hospitalized after being shot in Racine on Memorial Day

RACINE — Over the long weekend, multiple reports of shots being fired were made across the city, but the Racine Police Department reports only one person was shot.
A 17-year-old boy is being treated at Children's Hospital after being shot after 11 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Erie Street and Three Mile Road in Racine, the Racine Police Department is reporting.
Officers were called to the scene just before midnight on Monday, Memorial Day, after receiving reports of a gunshot, an email from the RPD stated.
Flight for Life took the teen to Children's Hospital in Milwaukee, the RPD said, and no one has been arrested.