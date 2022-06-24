17-year-old allegedly shot man five times

RACINE — A 17-year-old allegedly shot a man five times.

Damian J. Mason, a.k.a. "Tank," of the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, was charged with felony counts of first-degree reckless injury and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 19, officers were sent to the 1100 block of Racine Street for a shots fired call.

At the intersection of 13th Street and Park Avenue, officers found a man in a black vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He had about five gunshot wounds to the right side of his body.

They spoke to the man as he was being transported to the Ascension All Saints emergency room. He said that he got into an argument with a woman and her son, Mason, displayed a gun and fired several shots into his vehicle as he fled. He said Mason was standing on the passenger side of the vehicle when he began firing.

Mason was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on June 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2