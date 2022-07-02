17-year-old accused of stealing a car; allegedly had marijuana and fentanyl in a fanny pack

RACINE — A 17-year-old has been accused of stealing a car; he also allegedly had marijuana and fentanyl in a fanny pack.

Nyje R. Siller, of the 1400 block of Douglas Avenue, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of marijuana in addition to a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 27, an officer was sent to a residence on DeKoven Avenue for a stolen car report. A woman said her daughter parked her car on DeKoven Avenue and it was stolen the next day.

On Thursday, an officer saw the stolen vehicle speeding around 11th and Pearl streets. The vehicle stopped, the two occupants got out and then were detained. The driver was identified as Siller.

Siller had a fanny pack with five small baggies of marijuana. The total weight of the marijuana was 9.5 grams, and in one of the baggies, there was fentanyl as well as marijuana.

Siller was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on July 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

