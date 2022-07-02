17-year-old accused of stealing a car; allegedly had marijuana and fentanyl in a fanny pack

RACINE — A 17-year-old has been accused of stealing a car; he also allegedly had marijuana and fentanyl in a fanny pack.
Nyje R. Siller, of the 1400 block of Douglas Avenue, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of marijuana in addition to a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On June 27, an officer was sent to a residence on DeKoven Avenue for a stolen car report. A woman said her daughter parked her car on DeKoven Avenue and it was stolen the next day.
On Thursday, an officer saw the stolen vehicle speeding around 11th and Pearl streets. The vehicle stopped, the two occupants got out and then were detained. The driver was identified as Siller.
Siller had a fanny pack with five small baggies of marijuana. The total weight of the marijuana was 9.5 grams, and in one of the baggies, there was fentanyl as well as marijuana.
Siller was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on July 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 1, 2022
Today's mugshots: July 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Michael Saldana
Michael Saldana, 6900 block of 27th Avenue, Kenosha, operating while intoxicated causing injury, possession of a controlled substance, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Nyje R. Siller
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nyje R. Siller, 1400 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
John M. Ziolkowski
John M. Ziolkowski, 5000 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, battery to emergency medical care providers, disorderly conduct.
Jennifer L. Schmitt
Jennifer L. Schmitt, 1700 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct.
Vincent E. Daniels
Vincent E. Daniels, Waukesha, Wisconsin, threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Casimir E. Kielbasa
Casimir E. Kielbasa, 1500 block of Willow Road, Sturtevant, possession of child pornography.
Michael A. Mosley
Michael A. Mosley, 1300 block of Rapids Drive, Racine, repeated sexual assault of a child, incest, sexual exploitation of a child, causing a child under 13 to view/listen to sexual activity.