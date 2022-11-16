17-year-old accused of robbing man at gunpoint, firing shot

RACINE — A 17-year-old has been accused of robbing a man at gunpoint and firing a shot during the physical struggle.
Allen K. Agnew, of the 1600 block of Austin Avenue, Racine, was charged with felony counts of robbery, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Oct. 23, officers were sent to the 1700 block of Green Street for shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers learned that two people had been fighting in the driveway and a gun was fired during the incident. The two then ran through the backyard and jumped over a fence.
Officers reviewed surveillance video and saw a male hiding in the driveway behind a truck as a second man, later identified as Agnew, approached with a gun pointed at the man. The two then fought over the gun and Agnew is heard saying "Let go!"
The man replies with "No, I don't want to get shot," and then the gun is fired once. Agnew regained control over the gun as the man fled.
An investigator spoke to the man who said Agnew saw a video he posted where he had $200 on social media. He was out walking when Agnew drove past him and began to chase him. He then hid behind the truck as Agnew approached with a gun. They struggled over the gun and then Agnew robbed him of his phone and $200.
Agnew was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Nov. 15, 2022
Today's mugshots: Nov. 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Rebecca L. Loy-Brown
Rebecca (aka Suzanne Lymberopoulos) L. Loy-Brown, 1800 block of Green Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Cameron Mosley
Cameron Mosley, 5600 block of Castle Court, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kaleb D. Weaver
Kaleb (Band Gang Weaver) D. Weaver, 1100 block of Marquette Street, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (greater than 50 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon.
Teisha K. Hamm
Teisha K. Hamm, Rockford, Illinois, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clarence Brown
Clarence Brown, 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Natasha R. Gayle-Hill
Natasha R. Gayle-Hill, 6100 block of Spring Street, Mount Pleasant, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Latisha M. Skomski
Latisha M. Skomski, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams).
Adrian C. Johnson
Adrian C. Johnson, 4200 block of 21st Street, Racine, attempt burglary of a building or dwelling (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (use of dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon)
Tia D. Eggerson
Tia D. Eggerson, 2500 block of Loraine Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Whitney L. Green
Whitney L. Green, 600 block of Hialeah Drive, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
James Klukas
James Klukas, 2100 block of Harriet Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.