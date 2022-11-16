17-year-old accused of robbing man at gunpoint, firing shot

RACINE — A 17-year-old has been accused of robbing a man at gunpoint and firing a shot during the physical struggle.

Allen K. Agnew, of the 1600 block of Austin Avenue, Racine, was charged with felony counts of robbery, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Oct. 23, officers were sent to the 1700 block of Green Street for shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers learned that two people had been fighting in the driveway and a gun was fired during the incident. The two then ran through the backyard and jumped over a fence.

Officers reviewed surveillance video and saw a male hiding in the driveway behind a truck as a second man, later identified as Agnew, approached with a gun pointed at the man. The two then fought over the gun and Agnew is heard saying "Let go!"

The man replies with "No, I don't want to get shot," and then the gun is fired once. Agnew regained control over the gun as the man fled.

An investigator spoke to the man who said Agnew saw a video he posted where he had $200 on social media. He was out walking when Agnew drove past him and began to chase him. He then hid behind the truck as Agnew approached with a gun. They struggled over the gun and then Agnew robbed him of his phone and $200.

Agnew was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.