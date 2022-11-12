17-year-old accused of reaching 110 mph in a 30 mph zone during police chase

FRANKSVILLE — A 17-year-old has been accused of reaching 110 mph in a 30 mph zone during a police chase.

Travis John Bankenbush, of Franklin, was charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, Caledonia Police Department officers attempted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle around the 8300 block of Northwestern Avenue in Franksville. The vehicle was a silver sedan with a teenager, later identified as Bankenbush, driving.

The vehicle rapidly approached a vehicle ahead of it and then pass it at the railroad tracks on Highway K near Airline Road. The officer activated the emergency lights and siren and the vehicle increased its speed to 106 mph. The vehicle then turned off its lights and reached 110 mph in a 30 mph residential roadway.

It drove into oncoming traffic to avoid stop sticks that had been deployed.

Eventually officers detained Bankenbush and he admitted to fleeing from officers, saying he did not stop because he could not get another ticket. He admitted to seeing the emergency lights and then increasing his speed. A search of his vehicle found a marijuana vape cartridge weighing 1 gram.

Bankenbush was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.