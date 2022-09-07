17-year-old accused of having multiple firearms and three-fourths of a pound of marijuana

RACINE — A 17-year-old has been accused of having multiple firearms, including at least one ghost gun and a stolen handgun, and more than three-fourths of a pound of marijuana.
Jeontae Snow, of the 400 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, has been charged with four felony counts of possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent in addition to felony counts of receiving stolen firearm and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture 200-1,000 grams of marijuana.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sept. 1, an officer with the Racine Special Investigations unit executed a search warrant at the 400 block of Luedtke Avenue for Snow illegally possessing firearms.
Snow was not at home, but his mother answered the door. Inside Snow's bedroom, officers located a handgun on the bed. The handgun was classified as a "Ghost Glock" because it had no identifying serial number on it. An assault rife with no serial marks was found in the rafters with a loaded magazine. Another Glock was found under the mattress. On a shelf was 56.4 grams of marijuana and $1,545 in cash.
Officers found a duffel bag which had the following items:
- CZ Scorpion 9mm pistol which was reported as stolen.
- An empty SGM Tactical .40 caliber extended magazine.
- ASC magazine loaded with 7.62x39mm magazine.
- Black 9mm extended magazine.
- CZ magazine with 20 rounds.
- .40 caliber Smith and Wesson ammo box with 25 rounds.
- A Glock hard case.
- Magful Industries Corp 9x19mm magazine drum.
- 291 grams of marijuana for a total of 347.4 grams of marijuana, equal to 0.766 pounds or 0.347 kilograms, likely worth several thousand dollars on the street.
Snow was interviewed and admitted that he was holding the Ghost Glock for his cousin but did not give a last name. He said he bought the three other guns from an unknown individual in Milwaukee at a Citgo gas station.
He admitted that the guns and marijuana were his, and that he sold marijuana to people.
Snow was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 6, 2022
Today's mugshots: Sept. 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Darnell A. Armour
Darnell A. Armour, Madison, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Crystal M. Benish
Crystal M. Benish, 1000 block of Southeast Frontage Road, Racine, possession of THC.
Amonte M. Braden
Amonte M. Braden, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.
Tyshaun D. Carey
Tyshaun D. Carey, North Chicago, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Liatifah R. Curtis
Liatifah R. Curtis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, battery to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Colton J. Fink
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Colton J. Fink, 1400 block of Park Place, Union Grove, attempt threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Joseph L. McLaurin
Joseph L. McLaurin, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, fourth degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Bradley A. Moddes
Bradley A. Moddes, 3600 block of Carter Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Gabriel Murguia
Gabriel Murguia, 2000 block of Case Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Carl A. Rogers-Irish
Carl A. Rogers-Irish, Homeless, Racine, felony intimidation of a witness (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeontae Snow
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeontae Snow, 400 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, receiving stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).
Ronnell A. Spruiel
Ronnell A. Spruiel, 2500 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Rondell D. Walker
Rondell D. Walker, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine.
Jaquell D. Allen
Jaquell D. Allen, 12800 block of 71st Street, Kenosha, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Jovany J. Butler
Jovany J. Butler, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Michael D. Canady
Michael D. Canady, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Monica M. Hoffmann
Monica M. Hoffmann, 2000 block of Domanik Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tommie L. Kelley II
Tommie L. Kelley II, 400 block of Main Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Briana C. Scaletta
Briana C. Scaletta, 1400 block of Park Place, Union Grove, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Mariah M. Tirado
Mariah M. Tirado, 2300 block of Meachem Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Alysson L. Torres
Alysson L. Torres, 1600 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).