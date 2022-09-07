17-year-old accused of having multiple firearms and three-fourths of a pound of marijuana

RACINE — A 17-year-old has been accused of having multiple firearms, including at least one ghost gun and a stolen handgun, and more than three-fourths of a pound of marijuana.

Jeontae Snow, of the 400 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, has been charged with four felony counts of possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent in addition to felony counts of receiving stolen firearm and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture 200-1,000 grams of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sept. 1, an officer with the Racine Special Investigations unit executed a search warrant at the 400 block of Luedtke Avenue for Snow illegally possessing firearms.

Snow was not at home, but his mother answered the door. Inside Snow's bedroom, officers located a handgun on the bed. The handgun was classified as a "Ghost Glock" because it had no identifying serial number on it. An assault rife with no serial marks was found in the rafters with a loaded magazine. Another Glock was found under the mattress. On a shelf was 56.4 grams of marijuana and $1,545 in cash.

Officers found a duffel bag which had the following items:

CZ Scorpion 9mm pistol which was reported as stolen.

An empty SGM Tactical .40 caliber extended magazine.

ASC magazine loaded with 7.62x39mm magazine.

Black 9mm extended magazine.

CZ magazine with 20 rounds.

.40 caliber Smith and Wesson ammo box with 25 rounds.

A Glock hard case.

Magful Industries Corp 9x19mm magazine drum.

291 grams of marijuana for a total of 347.4 grams of marijuana, equal to 0.766 pounds or 0.347 kilograms, likely worth several thousand dollars on the street.

Snow was interviewed and admitted that he was holding the Ghost Glock for his cousin but did not give a last name. He said he bought the three other guns from an unknown individual in Milwaukee at a Citgo gas station.

He admitted that the guns and marijuana were his, and that he sold marijuana to people.

Snow was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.