16-year-old shot on Taylor Avenue Sunday night, airlifted to Children's Hospital, police say

RACINE — A 16-year-old has been hospitalized after being shot Sunday evening in Racine.
According to Sgt. Chad Melby of the Racine Police Department:
Police were called to the 2500 block of Taylor Avenue after a report of a shooting Sunday evening.
The person shot was a 16-year-old male. He was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital before being transported by Flight for Life to Children's Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Melby said Monday that the teen is in serious condition, meaning his vital signs may be unstable and not within normal limits.
The investigation remains ongoing.