16-year-old faces 24 felonies for June 2 Graceland Cemetery shooting

RACINE — A 16-year-old faces 24 felony charges for his alleged involvement in the June 2 shooting at Graceland Cemetery, in which two women attending the burial of Da'Shontay "Day Day" King were shot.

Charges were filed Friday against Luis C. Granados III for the June 2 shooting. He also faces charges for his alleged involvement in an attempted June 12 shooting on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and possession of drugs and a firearm when he was taken into custody June 29.

June 2

Granados is the second teen to be charged in the Graceland Cemetery shooting; Lamarion D. Blair, 19, was charged in August.

Police said that both Granados and Blair are members of the N.F.L. (Northside For Life) street gang, which is described as "a younger, more violent off-shoot of the Vice Lords street gang." According to police, King — who was shot and killed while armed and fleeing a Racine Police officer on May 20 — was a member of the 12th Street Gangster Disciples gang.

Blair and Granados are also accused of being involved in a shootout on the 2800 block of Wright Avenue minutes after the shooting at the cemetery.

According to the criminal complaint filed Friday, fingerprints matching the fingerprints of both Blair and Granados were found in a Chevrolet Equinox. Police said that the computer system of the Equinox showed the vehicle was outside Graceland Cemetery and on Wright Avenue at the time of the shooting.

When police searched a "vehicle associated with" Granados, they reported finding 5.56 rifle casings that matched 5.56 rifle casings from the shots fired outside Graceland Cemetery and on Wright Street. During a search of a "residence associated with" Granados, a Palmetto 5.56 PA-15 rifle was found. Police believe that rifle was used in multiple shootings, including at Graceland Cemetery and on Wright Street June 2.

"Racine Police Department determined that the Palmetto 5.56 PA-15 rifle is the same rifle involved in the Graceland Cemetery/Wright St/Other Locations shootings," according to the criminal complaint; also found in the residence were keys to a stolen Chrysler Town & Country "associated with various shootings through the Racine Community."

The charges filed against Blair and Granados for the June 2 shooting are almost identical: 23 felony charges each for first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime and one felony charge for possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent. The only difference is Blair also faces 25 felony bail jumping charges.

June 12 and 29

In the other two criminal complaints filed Friday against Granados, police said that they reviewed footage from a shots fired incident that occurred at around 6:20 p.m. June 12 on the 1400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Racine.

Video allegedly shows Granados shooting from a home toward people in the street; no one was shot, but one person was hurt while taking cover. The criminal complaint says that Granados is seen on video as he "recklessly fires several shots in the direction" of a vehicle.

Casings recovered from that scene match those of a 45-caliber Zig-M45 Tisas-Turkiye handgun that was found in a vehicle Granados was in before he was taken into custody June 29. Police said that casings recovered from three shots fired incidents the night of June 12 also match that handgun.

Police said they also found marijuana and fentanyl in the car Granados was in June 29.

In the second two criminal complaints filed Friday, Granados was charged with:

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Possession of marijuana as a party to a crime.

Possession of narcotic drugs.

Carrying a concealed weapon.

Two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Two counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

Online court records indicate Granados was already facing a battery by prisoners charge, filed in March 2021, when he was 14. He's also facing a separate battery by prisoners charge and a disorderly conduct charge filed Dec. 8.

During a court hearing Friday, according to online records, Granados was given a $105,000 cash bail.

Blair's bail was set at $1 million Aug. 9. Most recently in his case, on Dec. 9, he was found incompetent to stand trial. The court ordered him to be medicated and to be transferred to a state-run mental health facility. The case may be unsuspended if his competency is restored.

