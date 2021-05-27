16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide

RACINE — A second teen has been charged in the May 15 shooting death of Deveon D. Robbins, a 20-year-old father who was shot in the parking lot of Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.

Take advantage of this great offer! Just $5 gives you full access for 5 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…

Obie L. Glover, 16, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime with use of a dangerous weapon and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime with use of a dangerous weapon.

Glover made his first appearance in court on Thursday where his cash bail was set at $1 million. The bond for Glover’s co-defendant in the case — David Luckett Jr., who is also charged with first-degree intentional homicide and is accused of shooting Robbins first — is set at $250,000.

A third suspect in the case, Luckett’s younger brother, also has been arrested and was in juvenile custody on the charged of intimidating of a witness. According to testimony, he is no longer in custody.

Setting bail

Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich successfully argued for the high bail on the grounds Glover is associated with the NFL (Northside 4 Life) gang, has a criminal record and allegedly tried to flee after the shooting.