16-year-old charged; alleged to be second shooter in gas station homicide

RACINE — A second teen has been charged in the May 15 shooting death of Deveon D. Robbins, a 20-year-old father who was shot in the parking lot of Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive.
Obie L. Glover, 16, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime with use of a dangerous weapon and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime with use of a dangerous weapon.
Glover made his first appearance in court on Thursday where his cash bail was set at $1 million. The bond for Glover’s co-defendant in the case — David Luckett Jr., who is also charged with first-degree intentional homicide and is accused of shooting Robbins first — is set at $250,000.
A third suspect in the case, Luckett’s younger brother, also has been arrested and was in juvenile custody on the charged of intimidating of a witness. According to testimony, he is no longer in custody.
Setting bail
Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich successfully argued for the high bail on the grounds Glover is associated with the NFL (Northside 4 Life) gang, has a criminal record and allegedly tried to flee after the shooting.
Rich said the shooting at the Marathon gas station may have been retaliation for a shooting that occurred the week before. She described the defendant as an ex-felon with a “high risk of re-offending and/or failure to appear” in court.
In the unlikely event the defendant is able to make bail, he was ordered not to have contact with the witnesses.
According to the criminal complaint:
The Racine Police Department was dispatched on May 15 to the Marathon gas station on the report of a shooting.
On the scene they found an adult male — Robbins — with multiple gunshot wounds and deceased.
Upon reviewing surveillance video of the shooting, investigators reported that Robbins and Luckett appeared to exchange words, then Luckett allegedly pulled a gun from his pocket and shot the victim in the head.
At the time he was shot, Robbins was standing with his hands in the pockets of his hoodie.
The criminal complaint noted there was only an arm’s-length distance between the shooter and the victim.
The video then shows, according to police, Glover pulling a gun and firing at Robbins.
Racine Police Investigator Jim Mueller identified the two men in the surveillance video, whom he knew from prior contacts.
There were allegedly two other people in the car with Luckett and Glover.
According to one witness, one of the people in the car said to Luckett: “David, why did you do that?”
Luckett responded “that he was sorry and did not know it was going to happen like that,” according to the complaint.
He also allegedly said: “It was either going to be them or us.”