16-year-old accused of killing Musa Tawfiq Musa in Racine last year likely will face a jury

RACINE — A teen facing allegations he killed a man and then bragged about having “one under his belt” was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

Anthony E. Smith, who will turn 17 on Friday, June 8, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Musa Tawfiq Musa, who was 44 years old at the time of his death last year.

The defendant was also charged with endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18 years old.

Commissioner Alice Rudebusch found there was sufficient evidence to send the matter forward for trial. An arraignment was scheduled for July 14 at 9 a.m.

Case history

The Racine Police Department responded to the 1900 block of LaSalle Avenue on Aug. 24, 2021 on a report of shots fired. At the scene officers found the gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital but did not survive the shooting.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned there had been a confrontation between Musa’s son and another party near the Musa home.

According to the criminal complaint, while at Wells Fargo Bank following the confrontation, a vehicle with the subject from the dispute drove past. Musa told his son to walk home while he (Musa) allegedly followed the vehicle from the bank.

Aaron Herrick, 24, who is a co-defendant in the case, was allegedly driving the suspect vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, Herrick reportedly said he “couldn’t shake” Musa, pulled over, and allegedly told Smith to give Musa “a quick three” — meaning to shoot him thrice.

Later, Smith was allegedly heard bragging about “having a body” and “one under his belt" following the shooting.

Co-defendant

Herrick is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver, possession of a narcotic with the intent to deliver, and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A status hearing in the Herrick case is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.