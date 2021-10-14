15-year-old taken into custody for possession of various drugs, drug paraphernalia

RACINE — A Racine Street residence was found to have almost 100 pills of various drugs and drug paraphernalia, resulting in a 15-year-old boy being arrested, officials say.
Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit served a search warrant in the 1900 block of Racine Street at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
Agents located inside the residence 31 Adderall XR 30 mg pills (schedule II stimulant), 47 oxycodone hydrochloride 30 mg tablets (schedule II narcotic), 17 MDMA (ecstasy) pills, 2 THC vape cartridges, two digital scales, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia including two water bongs, a crack pipe and $770 in cash, the news release said.
The warrant was a result of multiple controlled purchases of cocaine, psilocybin (mushrooms), oxycodone pills and MDMA from the target.
The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was taken into custody. Officials did not release a name.
His mother, with whom he resides, was not present at the time the warrant was executed. She is on probation for manufacturing or delivering cocaine, possession with intent to deliver THC and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Charges recommended to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for the 15-year-old include delivery of cocaine, delivery of a schedule II narcotic, delivery of psilocybin, delivery of MDMA, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II narcotic, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II non-narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC and keeper of a drug place for sales or manufacturing.
Charges recommended to the District Attorney’s Office for the mother include keeper of a drug place for sales/manufacture and possession of drug paraphilia.
