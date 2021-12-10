15-year-old from Racine arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle with 2 children inside, fleeing police

RACINE — A vehicle with two children inside, a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, was stolen Wednesday from the 2200 block of 16th Street, the Racine Police Department reported after the alleged operator of the stolen vehicle, a 15-year-old male of Racine, was taken into custody Thursday.

According to a release from the Racine Police Department, the children were later found Wednesday in the 2900 block of Washington Avenue uninjured. They were evaluated by Racine rescue officials and returned to family.

Reports of the stolen vehicle came in at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers quickly located the stolen vehicle in the area; the operator allegedly fled in a "very reckless manner at a high rate of speed."

Officers stopped directly pursuing the vehicle due to "extreme danger to the children and public safety," the release said.

At 9 a.m. Thursday, an officer located the stolen vehicle occupied on the south side of Racine. When a vehicle stop was attempted, the operator allegedly again fled at a high rate of speed. The operator was taken into custody near 21st and Ohio streets.

The 15-year-old male, who was not identified by police, was arrested in reference of both incidents, the release said. He was arrested under the following recommended charges: two counts of recklessly endangering safety, two counts of fleeing and eluding and two counts of operation a vehicle without owner's consent.

RPD is urging any witnesses with information to call the Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.