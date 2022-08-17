15-year-old charged with homicide for killing 16-year-old Quentin Smith in Racine Friday

RACINE — A 15-year-old faces charges for the shooting that killed a 16-year-old, Quentin Smith, on Friday, Aug. 12.

Zontell M. Junior, of the 1600 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, was charged with a felony count of first-degree intentional homicide.

A GoFundMe raising funds to support Smith's family described the 16-year-old as "one of the most gentle people I know." The GoFundMe further stated: "While meeting with his 'friends' ... he turned his back (and) someone there decided to execute him and leave him for dead. He didn't even have a chance to fight. Flight for Life transported him to Children's Hospital but unfortunately they were not able to save him. It breaks my heart to write this right now, but my family is hurting and anything to help is greatly appreciated. No amount of money will ever ease the pain we are all feeling but minimizing some of the financial stress with the medical costs and funeral costs will help the family during this difficult time."

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, $4,728 had been raised by more than 90 donors. The GoFundMe page can be found at gofund.me/492deab1

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:27 p.m. on Aug. 12, officers were sent to the 1900 block of Case Avenue for a teenager shot in the head.

Upon arrival, officers found Smith suffering from a single gunshot wound to his head and people on scene trying to apply pressure to his wounds. He was taken to Ascension Hospital where Flight for Life took him to Froedtert Hospital.

Smith was pronounced dead two hours later.

An investigator spoke with a man who said he was outside his residence when he saw the teen and the suspect, later identified as Junior, together. Smith allegedly came over to sell some marijuana and invited Junior over so they could all smoke together.

At some point Junior said he was going to shoot the teen because he "Messes with the opps," meaning that the now-deceased teen was accused of being associated with the Dirty P gang whereas Junior associated with the NFL (North Side For Life) gang, according to the investigator.

NFL is a younger, more violent offshoot of the Vice Lords, according to police.

According to the witness: The three of them were in the driveway when Junior handed the man a phone and he answered it. While the man was on the phone he heard a loud gunshot. When he turned around, the teen fell to the ground and Junior had a gun in his hands. Junior then grabbed his phone and left.

A search of the man's residence found two spent casings, live round ammunition, firearms, a firearm component, rail flashlight and laser, and a bag with a gun and extended magazine in it. Also found were two baggies of marijuana weighing a total 14.8 grams. The man admitted that he knew the gun was there and admitted his DNA would be on it since all three of them touched the gun, but said he did not shoot it.

Officers obtained footage from residences showing the flight path of Junior after the shooting. Junior was eventually found and interviewed. He admitted to being at the scene during the homicide but claimed he was in the backyard when the shot was fired.

He also said he was by the garage "taking a piss" when the teen was shot. When told about the man claiming Junior committed the shooting, Junior said he wanted to show officers something in his phone but later admitted to deleting his call log. He then "shut down," according to police, and the interview was ended.

With all the evidence and information, officers said they believed Junior shot the teen in the head with the intent to kill him.

Junior was given a $500,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.