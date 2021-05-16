14-year-old hospitalized with gunshot wounds Sunday; at least 3rd young person shot in Racine over last 10 days

RACINE — Gun violence continues to plague Racine as another young person was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday.
Racine Police Department officers were dispatched before dawn Sunday to a report of shots fired near the 1300 block of Carlisle Avenue, three blocks south of Historic Horlick Field, where they found a 14-year-old male with gunshot wounds.
Officers initiated life-saving measures before the teen was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
There was no update on his condition.
The shooting of the 14-year-old comes just a day after a 20-year-old male was shot and killed at the Marathon gas station at 3024 Rapids Drive. Saturday's shooting was Racine's third homicide in 2021.
That investigations of both shootings are ongoing.
The two weekend shootings follow the May 7 shooting death of Dontrell “Trell” Bush, 17. Joshua D. Daniel, 18, has been arrested in that shooting and charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
RPD investigators are interested in any additional information on the shootings. They urge potential witnesses or others with information to call RPD Investigators at 262-635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.