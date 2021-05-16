14-year-old hospitalized with gunshot wounds Sunday; at least 3rd young person shot in Racine over last 10 days

RACINE — Gun violence continues to plague Racine as another young person was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday.

Racine Police Department officers were dispatched before dawn Sunday to a report of shots fired near the 1300 block of Carlisle Avenue, three blocks south of Historic Horlick Field, where they found a 14-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

Officers initiated life-saving measures before the teen was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

There was no update on his condition.

The shooting of the 14-year-old comes just a day after a 20-year-old male was shot and killed at the Marathon gas station at 3024 Rapids Drive. Saturday's shooting was Racine's third homicide in 2021.

That investigations of both shootings are ongoing.