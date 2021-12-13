 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
MITCHELL SCHOOL

13-year-old arrested Friday for possession of unloaded firearm while at Mitchell School

Mitchell School stock

Students board buses after school in this 2018 photo outside Mitchell K-8 School, 2701 Drexel Ave.

 ADAM ROGAN,

RACINE — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Friday afternoon for possession of an unloaded firearm while inside of Mitchell School.

An investigation revealed there was allegedly “no plan or intention of targeting students or staff,” according to the Racine Police Department.

There was never an active threat to staff or students, the RPD said. The 13-year-old involved was not reported to have been involved in any disturbance or threats.

Initially, authorities did not say at which RUSD school the arrest occurred. However, at 2 p.m. Monday, RUSD spokeswoman Stacy Tapp confirmed the incident occurred at Mitchell School, 2713 Drexel Ave.

Two men who identified themselves as Dre Farmer and Tone Bone watched the scene on Clairmont Street. Both agreed the violence has to stop. Farmer said Racine is "just getting more and more violent." Bone said we need "better communities for the kids." Farmer agreed, saying, "We need safe neighborhoods for kids .... and adults, too."

“Proper protocols were followed and the incident was quickly addressed,” an RPD release said. The case was referred to the Racine District Attorney’s Office juvenile court system.

Police said that the Human Services Department was contacted and is involved in the investigation, which is ongoing. No further information was released by the RPD.

People are also reading…

An investigation revealed there was allegedly "no plan or intention of targeting students or staff," according to the Racine Police Department. There was never an active threat to staff or students, the RPD said.

Quote

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Does the Republican Party still want Trump?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News