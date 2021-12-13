13-year-old arrested Friday for possession of unloaded firearm while at Mitchell School

RACINE — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Friday afternoon for possession of an unloaded firearm while inside of Mitchell School.

An investigation revealed there was allegedly “no plan or intention of targeting students or staff,” according to the Racine Police Department.

There was never an active threat to staff or students, the RPD said. The 13-year-old involved was not reported to have been involved in any disturbance or threats.

Initially, authorities did not say at which RUSD school the arrest occurred. However, at 2 p.m. Monday, RUSD spokeswoman Stacy Tapp confirmed the incident occurred at Mitchell School, 2713 Drexel Ave.

“Proper protocols were followed and the incident was quickly addressed,” an RPD release said. The case was referred to the Racine District Attorney’s Office juvenile court system.

Police said that the Human Services Department was contacted and is involved in the investigation, which is ongoing. No further information was released by the RPD.