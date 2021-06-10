12 marijuana plants, 1 pound of weed found during search of home on 21st Street, Sheriff's Office says

Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit who executed a search warrant in the 3400 block of 21st Street in Racine on Wednesday located a …
RACINE — Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit reported finding almost a pound of marijuana, crack cocaine and 12 marijuana plants inside a home Wednesday that allegedly had been housing a grow operation.
A grow operation is a concealed indoor marijuana plantation inside a home.
Parnell McCray, 31, was transported to the Racine County Jail and was charged for cocaine possession with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place and three counts of neglecting a child.
The Racine County Metro Drug Unit executed a search warrant in the 3400 block of 21st Street in Racine on Wednesday at approximately 9:40 a.m., according to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect, who was identified as McCray, was involved in the sales of marijuana and crack cocaine, officials said. During the search of the residence, metro agents located the grow operation.
Officials said that also present in the home were a woman who was not named and three children, ages 9, 4 and 2.
According to a criminal complaint:
The residence was a two-bedroom, one-bath home and one of the bedrooms was locked. A key was retrieved and the locked bedroom was opened. In plain view were several marijuana plants that were a couple of feet tall.
McCray stated that the bedroom of marijuana was his and there was a gun, some weed and some crack in a base cabinet drawer in the kitchen, and that it all belonged to him.
McCray said the gun clip was loaded, but there wasn't a round in the chamber. The landlord verified that McCray rents the front half of the home and has been there for several years.
The woman stated she and McCray share the three children and that she is pregnant with a fourth child and is due in a few weeks. The woman said she lives in Georgia, but that she was with McCray for a few days due to a death in the family. Racine County Human Services Department was contacted and responded under the drug-endangered children protocol.
Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit who executed a search warrant in the 3400 block of 21st Street in Racine on Wednesday located a …
Agents located 12 marijuana plants, grow tents, grow lights, marijuana seeds, ventilation equipment and marijuana product drying. Additional items located were a loaded 9 mm handgun, 454.4 grams of marijuana (approximate street value $2,000), 2.3 grams of crack cocaine (approximate street value $250), $1,172 in cash, digital scales, a money counter and food saver sealer, packaging materials, plastic bags with cocaine residue, baggies with corners missing, notes of sales of drugs, cell phones, and a computer.
McCray's initial court appearance was Thursday afternoon. A cash bond of $2,500 was set.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 9
Today's mugshots: June 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Thomas C Burton Jr.
Thomas (aka Splash) C Burton Jr., 1500 block of Geneva Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Mya C Coopwood
Mya C Coopwood, 1300 block of Villa Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle revoked, resisting an officer, possession of THC.
Anton P Gosbee
Anton P Gosbee, 6500 block of Kingsview Drive, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Dwight Person III
Dwight Person III, 1200 block of Albert Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alfred B Vanderham Jr.
Alfred B Vanderham Jr., 300 block of Congress Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct.
Anthony Shane Albright
Anthony Shane Albright, 1200 block of Main Street, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Devon D Bohannon
Devon D Bohannon, West Bend, Wisconsin, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Derek Devine
Derek Devine, Pekin, Illinois, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony criminal damage to property, entry into a locked coin box.
Bryan J Krueger
Bryan J Krueger, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, assault by prisoners, interference with fire fighting (equipment), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Syncere A Randall
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Syncere A Randall, Waukegan, Illinois, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an agency.
Zachary J Barnes
Zachary J Barnes, 3900 block of Ruby Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).