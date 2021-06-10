 Skip to main content
12 marijuana plants, 1 pound of weed found during search of home on 21st Street, Sheriff's Office says
12 marijuana plants, 1 pound of weed found during search of home on 21st Street, Sheriff's Office says

RACINE — Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit reported finding almost a pound of marijuana, crack cocaine and 12 marijuana plants inside a home Wednesday that allegedly had been housing a grow operation.

A grow operation is a concealed indoor marijuana plantation inside a home.

Parnell McCray, 31, was transported to the Racine County Jail and was charged for cocaine possession with intent to deliver, two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place and three counts of neglecting a child.

The Racine County Metro Drug Unit executed a search warrant in the 3400 block of 21st Street in Racine on Wednesday at approximately 9:40 a.m., according to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Parnell McCray

McCray

The suspect, who was identified as McCray, was involved in the sales of marijuana and crack cocaine, officials said. During the search of the residence, metro agents located the grow operation.

Officials said that also present in the home were a woman who was not named and three children, ages 9, 4 and 2.

According to a criminal complaint:

The residence was a two-bedroom, one-bath home and one of the bedrooms was locked. A key was retrieved and the locked bedroom was opened. In plain view were several marijuana plants that were a couple of feet tall.

McCray stated that the bedroom of marijuana was his and there was a gun, some weed and some crack in a base cabinet drawer in the kitchen, and that it all belonged to him.

McCray said the gun clip was loaded, but there wasn't a round in the chamber. The landlord verified that McCray rents the front half of the home and has been there for several years.

The woman stated she and McCray share the three children and that she is pregnant with a fourth child and is due in a few weeks. The woman said she lives in Georgia, but that she was with McCray for a few days due to a death in the family. Racine County Human Services Department was contacted and responded under the drug-endangered children protocol.

Agents located 12 marijuana plants, grow tents, grow lights, marijuana seeds, ventilation equipment and marijuana product drying. Additional items located were a loaded 9 mm handgun, 454.4 grams of marijuana (approximate street value $2,000), 2.3 grams of crack cocaine (approximate street value $250), $1,172 in cash, digital scales, a money counter and food saver sealer, packaging materials, plastic bags with cocaine residue, baggies with corners missing, notes of sales of drugs, cell phones, and a computer.

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it supports a proposed U.S. legislation to legalize cannabis at the federal level, and would drop weed-testing requirements for some recruitments. Bryan Wood reports.

McCray's initial court appearance was Thursday afternoon. A cash bond of $2,500 was set.

No new information regarding inmate deaths to be released for now, pending investigation
Crime and Courts

No new information regarding inmate deaths to be released for now, pending investigation

On Friday, a statement from a Racine County Sheriff's Office public information officer issued a statement indicating that it plans to release no more information about what occurred pending the investigations of the deaths, both of which are being led by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

"The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has released two statements to the media concerning two inmate deaths in the County Jail on Saturday, May 29, 2021, and Tuesday, June 1, 2021," Sgt. Michael J. Luell said in an email. "The investigations into the two deaths are being handled by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating fully with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, as-well-as the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office (which is reported to be performing the autopsies). In respect to the integrity of the investigative process, the Sheriff’s Office is not providing any additional information or making public comments at this time."

The fiancée of one of the men that she is "now left with more questions than answers" after the little information she has received from the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

