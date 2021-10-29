$1 million bond for Pewaukee man accused of sexually assaulting child in Racine

RACINE — A Pewaukee man allegedly sexually assaulted a child, telling her he was doing "exams" on her for insurance and certifications.

James A. Wicht, 51, was charged with four felony counts of first-degree child sexual assault, two felony counts of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm and a felony count of sexual exploitation of a child by filming.

According to a criminal complaint:

An investigator conducted an investigation into allegations of a sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 that occurred in the 3300 block of 10th Avenue. She said that Wicht committed all of the assaults and they occurred between October 2020 and Oct. 7, 2021.

During an interview, she said that Wicht would come to her home and conduct exams on her. He asked to conduct the exams to keep his insurance and other certifications up to date.

Before the assaults occurred, in past years the "exams" involved taking blood pressures, pulses and respirations. Then on separate occasions he would touch her breasts and sexually assault her, claiming it was part of the "exam."